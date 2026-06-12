AI-generated code is growing faster than security oversight mechanisms

Manual reviews struggle to keep pace with machine-generated software

Security leaders fear insecure coding patterns spreading through development pipelines

Artificial intelligence coding assistants have spread across development teams faster than security frameworks can adapt to.

New Salt Security research has claimed 90% of security leaders now report active concerns about risks posed by AI-generated software.

However, organizations continue embracing AI tools because they accelerate coding tasks, reduce time spent on repetitive work, and increase software delivery speed.

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Human review cannot handle AI speed

Security leaders believe that development practices designed before AI became mainstream may no longer provide sufficient oversight.

Nearly a third (29%) of respondents identified insecure coding patterns as the primary risk introduced by AI assistants.

These systems learn from massive training datasets that contain their own flaws and outdated practices.

An AI tool can generate code that appears fully functional while quietly reproducing vulnerabilities a human might have caught.