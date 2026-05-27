AI has slashed coding time in 2026, but it’s sacrificed software stability

AI-assistants are now a standard feature of development workflows, helping teams generate production-ready code faster than ever.

Martin Reynolds Social Links Navigation Field CTO at Harness.

For organizations under pressure to ship software quickly, the benefits are clear: shorter development cycles, faster releases, and more time for engineers to focus on solving complex problems. Yet as AI adoption grows, many teams are discovering that faster coding isn’t a complete solution for bringing innovation to market faster.

A widening gap has emerged between the speed of development and the systems responsible for testing, securing, and deploying that code. The challenge is not simply generating code faster, but ensuring it can be delivered reliably at scale.

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The AI multiplier effect

The productivity impact of AI-assisted development is already visible. Teams that use AI coding tools multiple times per day are moving faster than those who don’t, with 45% releasing to production daily or more often. Just 15% of occasional AI coding tool users can deploy at the same pace.

However, this speed comes with trade-offs. Among very frequent AI users, 69% report that their teams regularly experience deployment problems with AI-generated code. At the same time, incident recovery times are increasing rather than decreasing, with teams that rely most on AI tools taking longer to resolve production issues.

Instead of reducing engineering workloads, AI often just shifts it downstream. Nearly half of frequent users of AI coding assistants say that manual work in areas such as quality assurance, remediation, and validation has increased.

This growing workload is taking its toll on developers. Almost all heavy users of AI coding tools regularly work evenings or at weekends due to release-related activity, reflecting the pressure associated with more frequent deployments.

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Existing bottlenecks are further exposed

AI coding hasn’t introduced new problems, but it has amplified the flaws in existing DevOps pipelines, making them more visible and disruptive. Much of this stems from a lack of standardization.

Many organizations still don’t have consistent templates for building and deploying applications. Without shared patterns, delivery processes vary widely between teams, making it difficult to scale releases safely.

Provisioning core delivery infrastructure can also be slow. Only 21% of teams say they can set up functioning build and deployment pipelines quickly, while most face delays caused by dependencies on other teams responsible for infrastructure or approvals.

Time saved during coding is often lost downstream through waiting, rework, and coordination overhead.

Building foundations to scale safely

Organizations are still enjoying the benefits of AI-assisted development, but it’s coming at a cost, as engineers struggle to unblock bottlenecks in their pipelines. To provide the support they need, organizations need to invest in strengthening their delivery foundations and continue adopting AI coding tools.

By building reusable templates and consistent delivery pipelines throughout the entire lifecycle, organizations can reduce variability and enable teams to deploy AI-generated code safely and efficiently. These “golden paths” enable developers to move quickly without reinventing delivery processes for each new service.

Embedding automated quality, security, and compliance checks earlier in the lifecycle will also allow issues to be detected before they reach production. This reduces the need for manual intervention and helps validation processes keep pace with the higher development throughput enabled by AI-assisted coding tools.

Modern delivery practices such as feature flags, automated rollbacks, and centralized guardrails and controls can provide further relief for engineers by limiting the impact of failures and allowing changes to be introduced gradually.

Together, these capabilities enable organizations to absorb increased development velocity while maintaining control.

Closing the gap between speed and stability

AI-assisted coding is becoming a baseline capability across modern software development. The productivity gains are clear, and development will continue to accelerate as these tools become more advanced and widely adopted.

To fully realize the benefits of AI-assisted development, organizations must align their DevOps maturity with this new pace of change. Investing in standardized pipelines, deeper automation, and operational guardrails will allow teams to move quickly while maintaining reliability.

AI must also be used across the entire software delivery lifecycle to maximize efficiency gains and alleviate developer toil.

Those that close the gap between velocity and delivery capability will be best positioned to turn development speed into sustainable, high-quality software outcomes.

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