Over half of engineering teams now consistently use AI coding tools

Top adopters report double pull request throughput compared with low adopters

Autonomous agents now handle an increasing share of routine coding tasks

The integration of AI tools in software engineering has shifted from experimental to operational, with more than half of engineering teams now relying on AI consistently, new research has claimed.

A report from Jellyfish claims nearly two-thirds (64%) of companies generate a majority of their code with AI assistance, showing a clear rise in adoption across the industry.

If current trends continue without interruption, this proportion could reach 90% within a single year.

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AI adoption drives productivity gains

The incentive for this shift appears linked to measurable productivity gains rather than improvements in code quality.

“AI coding tools are now the default option for engineering teams, and the productivity gains are real,” said Nicholas Arcolano, Ph.D., head of research at Jellyfish.

This trajectory suggests that AI is no longer an auxiliary tool but rather the primary engine of software development for organizations that choose to adopt it aggressively.

While AI does not automatically improve code maintainability, the volume gains alone have made it the standard tool for many teams.