Mozilla says Anthropic's Mythos Preview and other AI models helped it identify and ship 423 Firefox security bug fixes in just one month
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By Benedict Collins published
Mozilla releases hard data on how Mythos has performed
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- Mozilla says it has patched over 400 bugs with the help of Anthropic Mythos
- The tool had to be 'harnessed' to Firefox for the best results
- Mythos offers a step away from the typical 'unwanted slop' provided by AI fuzzing tools
Anthropic’s latest cybersecurity tool Mythos is continuing to make waves as Mozilla announces that the AI model helped it ship more than 400 Firefox security bug fixes in April 2026 alone.
Mythos has been touted by Anthropic as ‘A new frontier model’ that could ‘reshape cybersecurity’, and is capable of identifying zero-day vulnerabilities across operating systems and browsers.