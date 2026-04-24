This Firefox vulnerability may have been tracking all your private Tor identities – even in Private Mode

Researchers uncovered a flaw in Firefox and Tor Browser that allowed websites to generate hidden, stable identifiers without cookies.

The issue stemmed from IndexedDB behavior, enabling persistent fingerprinting even in private browsing or Tor’s “New Identity” mode.

Mozilla and Tor quickly patched the vulnerability, with fixes included in Firefox 150 and Tor Browser 15.0.10.

Browsers like Mozilla Firefox and Tor Browser contained a vulnerability where websites could create a hidden ID from browser sessions without using cookies or otherwise obvious tracking methods.

The vulnerability was discovered by security researchers Dai Nguyen and Martin Bajanik of Fingerprint. In an in-depth report published earlier this week, the duo said the issue allowed websites to derive a “unique, deterministic, and stable process-lifetime identifier” from the order of entries returned by IndexedDB, even when users expect “stronger isolation”.

IndexedDB is a built-in browser database that lets websites store large amounts of structured data (like files or app data) directly on the device. It allows web apps to work faster and even offline without constantly talking to a server. However, when a site asked the browser for a list of stored items, the order of that list wasn’t random. Instead, it reflected internal browser behavior, which could be turned into a unique fingerprint.

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