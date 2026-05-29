New Gwent cards are coming to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Songs of the Past

CD Projekt Red also confirmed that cross-platform mod support is still in the works

Senior community and social media manager Laura Beitzel says they are "still working away on it"

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that new Gwent cards are coming to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's third expansion, Songs of the Past, as it provides an update on the long-awaited cross-platform mod support.

Speaking during the Q&A section of the 10th-anniversary Redstream celebrating Blood & Wine, senior community and social media manager Laura Beitzel, alongside several other developers, discussed the upcoming expansion and provided new details about what players can expect. But first things first, when asked if cross-platform mod support is still coming to The Witcher 3, she was "happy to say" that it's on the way.

"Really easy answer for us," Beitzel said, "the answer is yes, we are still working away on it. We don't have anything to share with you today, but rest assured, it is coming."

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Cross-platform mod support was originally set to launch on PC and consoles in 2025, but CDPR delayed the feature to 2026, meaning we could get a release date soon.

For Witcher fans who have spent far too long scouring the Continent for Gwent cards and competing in matches, you'll be happy to know that new cards will also be added to Songs of the Past.

"Will there be new Gwent cards in Songs of the Past?" Beitzel jokingly asked Amerlia Korzycka, expert community and social media manager at CDPR, who replied, "I mean, guys, Witcher 3 equals Gwent. More Gwent [is] coming, simple as that."

In the same session, the developers also confirmed that Geralt's new sword pictured in the Songs of the Past artwork is "a very important sword for the story" and that the expansion "will be aligned with what you're familiar with in Blood and Wine" in scale.

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A specific release date has not been confirmed, but Songs of the Past will launch in 2027 ahead of The Witcher 4, which is set to star Ciri as the titular witcher and is now in full production.