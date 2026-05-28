Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 's campaign will return to the series’ roots "with dark, gritty storytelling" according to developer Infinity Ward

The campaign will take place on the Korean Peninsula and follow a young Korean soldier thrust into a new war

Captain Price will once again return and form a rogue alliance separate from Task Force 141

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 has been announced, and it will feature a new campaign that returns to the "grounded" roots the series is best known for.

In case you missed it, Activision and Infinity Ward have confirmed that the next mainline Call of Duty game will launch on October 23 for current-gen consoles, including Nintendo Switch 2.

At launch, the game will feature a multiplayer and DMZ mode with all-new maps, as well as a full campaign which is said to "return to the series’ roots with dark, gritty storytelling, cinematic set pieces, and immersive gameplay moments" that "feels both blockbuster in scale and grounded in authenticity."

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"A full-scale invasion erupts in a new theater of war, on the Korean Peninsula, igniting a rapidly escalating crisis unlike anything the franchise has tackled before," the studio teases.

"In the high-stakes and unprecedented scale, ripped-from-the-headlines narrative, a volatile mix of political tension, shadow operations, and outside interference pushes the world toward the brink of war, Private Park, a young Korean grunt soldier, is thrust into combat for the first time, as he and his squad are forced to overcome impossible odds in a gripping zero to hero journey."

On top of this, Modern Warfare 4 will once more see the return of fan-favorite character Captain John Price, who will form a rogue alliance operating outside the system and apart from his team, Task Force 141. Price has been a central character in every mainline Modern Warfare entry, but it's unconfirmed if more members of his squad will make an appearance in the upcoming game.

Players will be able to undertake missions around the globe and encounter varied combat scenarios, from trench warfare in Korea to close-quarters battles in New York, as well as high-speed pursuits through Paris, SAS night raids in Mumbai, and city-wide assaults to reclaim territory.

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Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will "mark a new chapter for the studio" and skip PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.