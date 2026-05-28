Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 launches on October 23, 2026

The game will skip last-gen and launch exclusively on current-gen systems including Nintendo Switch 2

It will arrive with a full campaign, multiplayer, and DMZ extraction mode

Activision has officially announced the next mainline entry in the Call of Duty series, Modern Warfare 4, and it's slated to release later this year on October 23.

Developed by Infinity Ward, Modern Warfare 4 will skip last-gen consoles, including PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, to launch exclusively on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. The game will also be the first Call of Duty entry to launch natively on Nintendo Switch 2.

Modern Warfare 4 will "mark a new chapter for the studio with the grounded, authentic, high-stakes military" the games are known for, set against an escalating global conflict centered around the Korean Peninsula that "pushes the series into darker and more dangerous territory as a full-scale invasion of South Korea threatens to destabilize the world."

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While developed with the PC community in mind, the studio confirmed the game has been built exclusively for the latest consoles as well and "sets a new technical benchmark for the franchise" by delivering "greater scale, fidelity, density, responsiveness, and immersion across the full game."

A full campaign that returns to the series' gritty roots, multiplayer, and DMZ mode will be available at launch. DMZ is a separate sandbox extraction style mode that's set in a large-scale conflict zone where players can either deploy solo or with a squad.

"DMZ returns transformed from its Beta, building on that foundation to deliver a deeper, more complete extraction experience shaped by player feedback and new system," Infinity Ward said.

The multiplayer mode will feature 12 all-new core 6v6 maps set in a broad range of locations around the world on day one, as well as offer dedicated Gunfight maps and Kill Block, which is described as a "dynamic battleground with more than 500 configurations that reshape routes, sightlines, and cover to keep players adapting round after round."

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An expanded, streamlined customization system has also been created, with a unified loadout system for players to experiment with. Apex Attachments will also unlock at max weapon progression, and each weapon upgrade brings new behaviors that open up additional tactical playstyles.

There are also two Prestige paths: Classic Prestige and Regular Prestige. Classic Prestige delivers the traditional reset experience players are familiar with, relocking Create-a-Class progression in exchange for increased XP earn rates and access to exclusive Prestige rewards.

"I think with the combination of changes to core multiplayer, with Kill Block and the dynamic multiplayer map experience, and the combining that with DMZ being a game within a game," said studio multiplayer creative director Joe Cecot in a recent interview with our Gaming Editor Dashiell Wood.

"It is the biggest, and I think for is even the most impressive Call of Duty that we've ever had a chance to work on. I think I could speak sincerely and say it's my favorite."