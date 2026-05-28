GCHQ debuts world-first AI cyber defense system to detect threats across critical national infrastructure, airlines, telecoms, and major companies

GCHQ director Anne Keast‑Butler announced plans for an AI‑powered cyber shield to protect UK critical infrastructure

The system will embed frontier AI into machine‑speed defense, enhancing detection

Russia is described as waging daily hybrid war, while China is framed as a science‑tech superpower

The Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), UK’s intelligence and security organization, is working on an AI-powered cyber shield that will defend critical infrastructure, telecommunications providers, and other firms of high national value.

In an annual lecture held earlier this week at Bletchley Park, GCHQ director Anne Keast-Bulter laid out the plans for the shield, mentioning that Russia and China are posing an ever-increasing cyber-threat to the UK’s national interests and way of life.

“In the past few months, GCHQ has developed the blueprint for a new national cyber defence capability that will hardwire cutting-edge agentic AI into machine-speed cyber defence,” she said. “And as we draw on decades of expertise in machine learning to reimagine cyber security, we’re also embedding frontier AI deeper into our operations – responsibly and ethically – to enhance algorithms, translate foreign language, and find needles in haystacks quicker than ever before.”

Latest Videos From

Unstoppable force

“AI is an unstoppable force with great opportunity. But it’s also a force with risks.”

When mentioning them directly, the GCHQ director warned that Russia is “relentlessly” targeting critical infrastructure, undermining democratic processes, and going after supply chains and public trust in the UK and Europe. She argued that Russia is waging a daily hybrid war against Britain and other countries, and said that cybersecurity should be “ten times more urgent” in business.

China, on the other hand, is described as a “science and tech superpower, with sophisticated capabilities across their intelligence, cyber and military agencies.”

The news comes roughly two months after Anthropic disclosed Project Glasswing, a cybersecurity initiative that saw around 50 major tech companies use Mythos Preview, the most potent AI cybersecurity model out there. Allegedly, Mythos is able to identify zero-day vulnerabilities in fully patched software and create working exploits at unprecedented speeds, which is why it has not yet been shared with the public.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Via Independent

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.