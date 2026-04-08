'A new frontier model trained by Anthropic that we believe could reshape cybersecurity': Project Glasswing wants to use AI to prevent AI cyberattacks — but will 'overeager' Claude Mythos do more damage than help?
Project Glasswing is Anthropic's new AI model for software security
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
- Project Glasswing and Anthropic's Claude Mythos Preview are designed to tackle AI security threats
- Mythos is so powerful that it's not being released to the public – only select companies
- Work has already found decades-old bugs and critical flaws in major OSs and browsers
Anthropic has lifted the wraps off Project Glasswing, a new cybersecurity initiative it is leading along with AWS, Anthropic, Apple, Broadcom, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Google, JPMorganChase, the Linux Foundation, Microsoft, Nvidia and Palo Alto Networks.
Glasswing is designed to identify and fix vulnerabilities in critical software using Claude Mythos Preview, which Anthropic describes as a "general-purpose, unreleased frontier model."
Put simply, it marks the official use of AI by companies in the fight against AI itself – with AI-enabled cyberattacks increasing by the day, the coalition of companies are fighting fire with fire.Article continues below