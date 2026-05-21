Warhorse Studios is making a new Kingdom Come game

The studio also confirmed a new open-world Middle-earth RPG is in the works

There are no release windows yet, but Warhorse says "we can’t wait to share more with you when the time is right"

Warhorse Studios has announced that its next projects are now in development, and they include a new Kingdom Come title and an open-world Lord of the Rings role-playing game.

"You might have heard the rumours, it's time to reveal what we are working on. An open world Middle-earth RPG. A new Kingdom Come adventure," the studio said in a new social media post. "We’re excited to tell you more when the time is right."

The wording for the new Kingdom Come "adventure" suggests that the game won't be a sequel to Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, but an entirely new story set in the same universe.

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While Warhorse has yet to reveal details about this project in particular, it did share more about its Lord of the Rings role-playing game (RPG) on its website, while also promising "more to come from the world of Kingdom Come: Deliverance."

"Warhorse Studios is entering a new chapter. We are working on a new RPG set in Middle-earth," the studio said. "We have always been creating worlds full of stories that pull you in - and that’s exactly the kind of Middle-earth we will one day show you.

"For now, a long journey lies ahead, and we can’t wait to share more with you when the time is right."

You might have heard the rumours, it's time to reveal what we are working on.🗺️ An open world Middle-earth RPG.⚔️ A new Kingdom Come adventure.We’re excited to tell you more when the time is right.#WarhorseStudios #Annoucement #lotr #KingdomComeDeliverance pic.twitter.com/Pcgf9SqW52May 20, 2026

Rumors about a Middle-earth game have been cropping up since late 2025, before the recent announcement.

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Warhorse's parent company, Embrace Group, recently shared plans to boost its Lord of the Rings media output under its newly formed Fellowship Entertainment subsidiary, an IP-led entertainment company "built around game development, publishing, and a licensing focus, as the stewards of The Lord of the Rings, Tomb Raider and many other great intellectual properties."

Embracer also owns the rights to create new games and other media based on The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit after it acquired Middle-earth Enterprises from The Saul Zaentz Company in 2022.

Warhorse has yet to confirm what Age its Middle-earth RPG will be set in - The Lord of the Rings is primarily set at the end of the Third Age - but there are plenty of options to explore. Either way, an open-world game from the award-winning studio already has fans excited.