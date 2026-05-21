If you're shopping for a Steam Deck at the moment, you're greeted with a very disappointing sight: all models are listed as out of stock. But if your desire to pick up a handheld gaming PC outweighs your patience for waiting for a restock, there are other options. They include this Asus ROG Xbox Ally at Amazon for $499.99 (was $599.99)

I recently recommended a similar deal when the ROG Xbox Ally was given a £100 discount in the UK. It does come with some caveats, though, so consider these before hitting the buy button. It is, however, a very strong alternative to the Steam Deck at this price.

Buy the Asus ROG Xbox Ally at Amazon