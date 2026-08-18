You might be looking at the Apple Watch Ultra 3 or Garmin Fenix 8 and balking at the cost of fitness watches these days, but tracking your health doesn't have to empty your wallet. There are plenty of terrific budget options, and below we've listed six of the best, all of which you can find for under $100.

There's the Xiaomi Smart Band 10, which tops our general guide to the best cheap fitness trackers and offers plenty of fitness modes and handy lifestyle features, all for a very affordable price. You'll also find the new-for-2026 Google Fitbit Air — a trending AI-powered screenless device and Whoop competitor worthy of inclusion. If you bought into its optional premium subscription, that would take it over the $100 mark, but it serves just fine as a basic, discreet wellness tracker without it and the option to subscribe is always there should you want more. On the other hand, its rival the Amazfit Helio Strap doesn't actually need a subscription at all.

Staying with Amazfit, the Amazfit Active 2 got a massive five stars when we reviewed it last year, and you can pick it up on Amazon for just $99 now. If you're looking for a cheap fitness watch, it doesn't get much better.

Found one you like, but not sure how best to use your new toy? Check out our list of 5 ways to use a cheap fitness tracker to supercharge your gym workout.

Today's best cheap fitness tracker deals

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