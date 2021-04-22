The best cheap fitness trackers 2021: activity bands for all budgets

Getting into shape can be costly, but with the best cheap fitness trackers, you can be more active and healthier without breaking the bank. As the name of this guide suggests, these are the best fitness trackers you can get for an affordable price.

Fitness trackers for the most part tend to be quite cheap anyway, which means there's a lot of choice out there. You don’t have to sacrifice much at the budget end of the market either, with many of our selections packing some combination of GPS, heart rate monitors, sleep tracking, and more.

Of course, with so many to choose from, picking the right one for you can be tricky, especially as while many fitness trackers sound similar on paper, some are better than others.

But that’s where this guide comes in. The products below are an impartial list of the best cheap fitness trackers, drawn from our in-depth reviews, so you can be sure they’re good. And to help you further round down the selections we’ve included an overview of their good and bad points, along with their key specs and features, making it easy to see which ones suit you – but make sure to click through to the full reviews to find out more.

Fitbit Inspire 2 (Image credit: Fitbit)

1. Fitbit Inspire 2 The best cheap fitness tracker for all activities Specifications Screen: Yes Heart rate tracker: Yes Waterproof: Yes Activity tracking: Yes GPS: No Battery life: 10 days Compatibility: Android/iOS TODAY'S BEST DEALS $68.95 View at Walmart $69.95 View at Best Buy $80.40 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Premium design + Lots of tracked metrics Reasons to avoid - No contactless payments - No on-board GPS

A new addition to our roundup, the Fitbit Inspire 2 is the best cheap fitness tracker you can buy today. Although there are other activity bands with smaller price tags, the Inspire 2 offers the most bang for your buck.

Not only does it measure steps and heart rate throughout the day, the Fitbit Inspire 2 also tracks heart rate variability and stress, how long you spend in different heart rate zones during workouts, and your breathing rate. It can guide you through breathing exercises, score your cardio fitness level, and track your sleep stages each night as well.

All this data is collected in the excellent Fitbit app, where you can also log your food and track changes in your health data over time.

The Fitbit Inspire 2 doesn't have its own built-in GPS receiver, but it can piggyback on your phone's GPS to accurately track and map runs, walks and bike rides. You can then check these out later in the Fitbit app, and even sync them to other apps like Strava.

To make it even better value, this cheap fitness tracker comes with a free one-year subscription to Fitbit Premium, which gives you access to instructor-led workouts, meditation sessions, and nutrition plans.

Read the full Fitbit Inspire 2 review

(Image credit: Huawei)

The Huawei Band 3 Pro is one of our very favorite cheap fitness trackers. Considering its low price, there's a lot to love about this health band.

It comes with GPS on board, an accurate heart rate tracker, a waterproof design and there's even a color screen to display all of your stats. That's not a combination of features you'll get from every tracker on this list.

If you're after a fitness-first device, the Huawei Band 3 Pro should be good for you with its accurate GPS and heart rate monitor but there isn't much more here to get excited about. That said, at this price you can't really ask for much more.

Read our Huawei Band 3 Pro review

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 (Image credit: Xiaomi)

3. Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 Great fitness features for an extremely low price Specifications Screen: Yes Heart rate tracker: Yes Waterproof: Yes Activity tracking: Yes GPS: No Battery life: 14 days of low use Compatibility: Android/iOS TODAY'S BEST DEALS $57.95 View at Walmart $59.99 View at Tomtop WW $63.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Excellent display Reasons to avoid - No on-board GPS - Occasional data inaccuracies

The latest addition to Xiaomi's excellent line of cheap fitness trackers, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 is packed with features you'd usually expect to find in a much more expensive device, making it great value.

Its AMOLED touchscreen is bright, vibrant and responsive, and in addition to the standard activity and heart rate tracking features you'd expect, it also offers stress monitoring and a pulse-ox sensor for measuring blood oxygen saturation.

The biggest downside is that it lacks on-board GPS, and while it can use your phone's GPS receiver to track runs and other outdoor cardio sessions, in our tests it overestimated the distance travelled quite significantly. Not a problem for casual workouts, but if you're training for a race you'll be better off with a device like the Fitbit Inspire 2.

Read our Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 review

Honor Band 5 (Image credit: Honor)

4. Honor Band 5 An affordable upgrade Specifications Screen: Yes Heart rate tracker: Yes Waterproof: Yes Activity tracking: Yes GPS: No Battery life: 14 days of low use Compatibility: Android/iOS TODAY'S BEST DEALS $25.99 View at Amazon $26.55 View at Walmart $26.76 View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Improved sleep tracking + Expanded exercise roster Reasons to avoid - Screen sometimes unresponsive - Notifications temperamental

Like most cheap fitness trackers the Honor Band 5 stands out mostly for its very low price, but it’s also a very solid band and a step up from the Honor Band 4.

It’s waterproof to 5ATM, so naturally swim tracking is included, alongside tracking for all sorts of activities you’ll do on dry land, such as running, cycling and cross-training.

Of course given how cheap this is you might mostly want it just as a pedometer, and the Honor Band 5 works well there too, with accurate step tracking.

The Honor Band 5 also includes a heart rate monitor and sleep tracking – and it provides more detail on your slumber than the Honor Band 4 did. Plus you can get up to a week of life out of it with normal use, so you won’t need to take it off to charge at night.

The screen can be sluggish and the design is nothing special, but with everything else the Honor Band 5 offers, coupled with its low price, it’s a worthy inclusion in this list.

Read our Honor Band 5 review

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 (Image credit: Xiaomi)

5. Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 One of the cheapest fitness trackers around, and still excellent Specifications Screen: Yes Heart rate tracker: Yes Waterproof: Yes Activity tracking: Yes GPS: Connected, via smartphone Battery life: 14 days of low use Compatibility: Android/iOS TODAY'S BEST DEALS $30.49 View at Walmart $33.99 View at Amazon $34.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Bright, vibrant display + Strong heart rate performance Reasons to avoid - GPS setup is complicated - No NFC outside China

Although now superseded by the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6, which is currently sitting pretty at number three in this listing, the Mi Smart Band 5 features a new, brighter screen, 24/7 activity tracking, continuous heart rate monitoring, 11 different sport modes, and the ability to record outdoor cardio sessions by connecting to your phone's GPS.

The crisp color display (one of the best you'll find on a device this size) also shows notifications, weather reports and app notifications, and you can use it to control music playback on your phone with a tap and a swipe.

While full on-board GPS is more convenient, the incredibly low price of the Smart Band 5 means we don't feel short-changed. Despite its a high quality touchscreen display and an impressive range of features, Xiaomi has managed to keep the price down and make the Mi Smart Band 5 feel much more expensive than it is.

Read our Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5 review

Garmin Vivofit 4 (Image credit: Garmin)

The key addition over the entry-level Vivofit 3 is the always-on, color display that’s visible in sunlight. This is remarkably achieved without sacrificing the year-long battery life of the stellar third edition. Basic stats like steps, distance, calories and sleep are covered off, while there’s also automatic activity detection thanks to the Move IQ system.

Thanks to the Garmin Connect app you can also customize the display, while setting timers and alarms directly from the wrist. Best of all the Vivofit 4 it also 20 per cent cheaper than the Vivofit 3’s 2015 launch price. Of course you’ll miss out on premium features like heart rate tracking and GPS, but that’s to be expected at this price.

Read the Garmin Vivofit 4 review

Honor Band 5 Sport (Image credit: Honor)

7. Honor Band 5 Sport A basic tracker built for runners Specifications Screen: Yes, black and white Heart rate tracker: No Waterproof: Yes Activity tracking: Yes GPS: No Battery life: 14 days Compatibility: Android/iOS TODAY'S BEST DEALS $26.49 View at Walmart $36.99 View at Amazon $61.19 View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Granular running data + Long battery life Reasons to avoid - Basic screen - No heart rate or GPS

The Honor Band 5 Sport is cheap even by cheap fitness tracker standards. In fact, you could buy it for the price of a takeaway, and doing so would be much better for your health.

You get a surprising amount for your money too, including up to two weeks of battery life between charges, accurate run and step tracking, and eco-friendly credentials, thanks to a strap made out of recycled plastic bottles.

It also includes the novel ability to attach the tracker to your shoe and measure more unusual things, such as your stride length, ground contact time, and more. This makes the Honor Band 5 Sport especially good for runners and basketball players.

That said, not all of these metrics were accurately tracked, with jumps and foot strike pattern proving particularly inaccurate in our tests. There’s also no GPS or heart rate monitor, limiting its capabilities as an all-round fitness tracker. That arguably leaves it a little niche, but given how little the Honor Band 5 Sport costs it’s hard to complain too much.

Read our full Honor Band 5 Sport review

Amazfit Bip (Image credit: Amazfit)

8. Amazfit Bip A great value fitness tracker with an amazing battery life Specifications Compatibility: iOS and Android Display: LCD Color Thickness: TBC Battery: 45 days Charging method: Proprietary wired IP rating: 68 Connectivity: Bluetooth TODAY'S BEST DEALS $54.99 View at BHPhoto $70.96 View at QVC $101.14 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Incredible value + Nice design + Good app Reasons to avoid - Awkward UI - Light on supported workouts

The Bip is a really capable but really simple fitness watch that we referred to in our full review as "the layman's Apple Watch" and we stand by the nickname.

In terms of a super rich experience and high performance, it can't compete with Apple. Not at all. But for its extremely budget-friendly price tag, the Amazfit Bip is a competent fitness tracker that has a few awesome tricks up its sleeve - most notably the fact it can last more than 30 days on a single charge.

If you’re after a simple wearable that can push notifications from your smartphone, wake you up with a dedicated alarm, and track your workouts with built-in GPS, and more, the Bip makes a strong case for itself.

Gift-wise it's a great buy for anyone who is in the market for a cheap and cheerful fitness device. Its simple set-up also makes it a good choice for complete fitness tech beginners.

Read the Amazfit Bip review

Samsung Galaxy Fit e (Image credit: Samsung)

9. Samsung Galaxy Fit e The first from Samsung Specifications Screen: Yes Heart rate tracker: Yes Waterproof: Yes Activity tracking: Yes GPS: No Battery life: Around a week Compatibility: Android/iOS TODAY'S BEST DEALS $44 View at Amazon $54.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Doesn't cost much + Accurate activity tracking Reasons to avoid - You'll need two apps - Battery life can vary

Samsung never used to make affordable fitness trackers, and considering the Galaxy Fit e is the company's first attempt it has ranked pretty well in this list.

You won't get GPS on this tracker, but it comes with a lot of other features you'll want including activity tracking, a water-resistant design and a strong battery life that should last a whole week.

There's a heart rate monitor and a variety of other fitness tracking features you'll want to make the most out of too.

Read our Samsung Galaxy Fit e review

Garmin Vivosmart 3 (Image credit: Garmin)

The Garmin Vivosmart 4 may have since been launched, but that just makes the Vivosmart 3 suitable for our best cheap fitness tracker list as the price has dropped down - and continues to.

It's not the most affordable activity tracking band on this list, but it's one of the best looking and it'll show all of your stats on its small display including your rep count and other exercises too.

There's no GPS on this tracker, so this is very much designed for the gym go-er rather than a runner plus the Garmin app is second to none offering you all of your stats in an easy to read format.

Read the full Garmin Vivosmart 3 review