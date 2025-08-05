Have you noticed your Fitbit is registering you’re awake more during the night, with your graph now showing more awake events than it did previously? It turns out this isn’t a bug lingering from the recent major outage; it’s an intended side effect of a recent update.

That’s according to a note Fitbit shared with its community explaining that “Your sleep tracking just got more accurate.” Noting this is just the first in a “series of upcoming improvements” to sleep tracking.

Specifically, this first update involves some tweaks to how your Fitbit tracks your sleep to make it more accurate. This is perhaps why your awake time and number of awake events have increased as you do briefly wake up throughout the night (even if you don’t realize), but the old system didn’t correctly track all of these instances.

The upshot is that your Fitbit should more accurately track your night's rest to give you a better measure of your body’s recovery.

(Image credit: Andrea Gaini)

The only unclear thing is which Fitbits will support this new sleep tracking, but we expect it will at least include the Fitbit Charge 6, Inspire 3, Sense 2, and Versa 4 – as these are the four models Google still sells.

Some older models may also be included, but Fitbit hasn’t clarified which ones.

However, if more improvements are planned, these could be detailed at the upcoming Made By Google event, which will happen on August 20 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST / 3am AEST.

While Google promises the event will focus on “the latest additions to our Pixel Portfolio of devices,” Fitbit might be included in that, even if it's just as part of a wider Pixel Watch discussion.

Whatever happens, you can be sure we’ll be ready to cover it.