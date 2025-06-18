Garmin just launched the Index Sleep Monitor – here are 9 things you need to know about it

Say hello to the Garmin Index Sleep Monitor, available in two sizes

Garmin has unveiled a new sleep tracking wearable

It's yours for $169.99 / £149.99 / AU$299

The band is able to track multiple metrics while you sleep

Much as I love my Garmin Instinct 3, I don't like wearing it while sleeping – it's not uncomfortable, but it's too chunky and heavy for bed. Now there's an alternative for me and everyone else who owns one of the best Garmin watches: the Index Sleep Monitor.

The newly unveiled wearable looks like an oversized Whoop tracker. Crucially, it's screenless and lightweight, so it shouldn't interfere with a good night's sleep – and it can last a week between battery charges. There are even two sizes to choose between, either small/medium or large/extra large.

This isn't a totally unexpected development: earlier this month we saw a leaked video showing off what we now know is the Garmin Index Sleep Monitor in action. Details such as the week-long battery life were leaked too.

It's a wearable for sleep tracking and sleep tracking only, and it's available now for $169.99 / £149.99 / AU$299 on the Garmin website – though at the time of writing, shipping times are listed as 3-5 weeks (US and UK), and 4-7 business days (Australia).

9 key features to know about

Garmin watches like the Instinct 3 can track sleep, but aren't the most lightweight (Image credit: Future)

Garmin wearables are usually some of the most comprehensive around when it comes to features, and the Index Sleep Monitor is no different. There are a total of nine different metrics tracked by the armband.

They are sleep stages (light. deep, and REM), heart rate variability, blood oxygen saturation, breathing variations, respiration rates, skin temperature (including extra menstrual cycle tracking for women), what Garmin calls Body Battery energy levels, and stress tracking. The ninth and final metric is an overall Sleep Score.

Add in a smart alarm feature that gently vibrates you at a time to fit in with your circadian rhythms, and it's an appealing overall package. As usual with Garmin devices, everything syncs back to the Connect app on your phone.

Garmin has also addressed another issue with sleep trackers: cleanliness. The Index Sleep Monitor band can be washed in a gentle cycle, once the actual monitor is removed, so it stays as fresh as your pajamas.