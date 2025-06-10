Get a 25% reduction on Big Fig mattresses with our exclusive code

Looking for a mattress that is specifically designed for a bigger figure. If you're a plus-size sleeper, the Big Fig mattress is made for you. And right now you can order one without it making a huge dent in your bank balance.

By using code 'NOSWEAT' at checkout, you can save a whopping 25% off any Big Fig mattress. That means the Classic is now only £1549, the Luxe is down to £1799, and the Firm is just £1299.

If you missed out on this deal, check out our Big Fig promo codes hub for more ways to save money right now.

Today's Big Fig Deal

Save up to 25% on any Big Fig mattress Big Fig is currently running a sale that enables customers to save an unbelievable 25% off any mattress. To get the savings, you'll need to enter the code 'NOSWEAT' at checkout.

Our top picks from Big Fig

Big Fig Classic Mattress Take care of it with the first and only mattress specifically designed to meet the needs of plus-size sleepers. $1,549 (was $1,899)

Big Fig Luxe Mattress Based on the Classic Big Fig design known for its unmatched support, Big Fig Luxe adds a pillow top and premium features to take sleep to the next level. $1,799 (was $2,149)

Big Fig Firm Mattress Built with a focus on foundational support, this 12-inch model provides the firmest, most resilient feel in the Big Fig collection, ensuring sleepers stay perfectly aligned. $1,299 (was $1,649)

Why we love Big Fig

Big Fig mattresses support 550 lbs per sleeper and use a combination of high-density foam and individually wrapped coils to prevent mattress sag and deliver quality support, as well as firmer edge foam to give you plenty of edge support.

To keep things from getting too hot in the night, there's also ThermoGel cooling technology in the fabric cover, as well as perforated gel-infused latex foam underneath to allow plenty of airflow and breathability.

Every mattress is also backed up by a 20-year warranty, which demonstrates Big Fig's belief in their products. The guarantee includes both free repair and free replacement for the entirety of 20 years.