T-Mobile's 5G home internet plans were already a decent value, but a new deal at the carrier is making them an even better choice this week.

For a limited time, you'll be able to get up to $300 back in the form of a prepaid Mastercard when you sign up for one of the carrier's internet plans. That's a great little freebie that's perfect for driving down costs even further, although according to the T&C's, you can spend it on whatever you like!

If you're already a T-Mobile customer, this could be a great option since you'll not only get the gift card but also additional discounts for bundling your mobile and internet plan together. Note, there's also a five-year price guarantee on all three home internet plans at T-Mobile currently - yet another reason to consider signing up.

It's a great time to consider signing up for T-Mobile home internet plans this week. Not only is the carrier offering an excellent (and useful) five-year price guarantee, but you'll also get a prepaid Mastercard of up to $300 in value when you sign up. That's a card that can be used anywhere it's accepted - including towards ongoing plan costs.

T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet is a flexible and affordable alternative to traditional broadband, starting at just $35 per month when bundled with phone service. All plans include unlimited data on T-Mobile’s expansive 5G network, a free 5G Gateway device, and a five-year price guarantee. Depending on the tier, you’ll also get perks like advanced cybersecurity features, 24/7 support, and even free Hulu and Paramount+ subscriptions with the top-tier All-In plan. To check your availability, simply use the zip-code checker provided on the T-Mobile site.

While 5G internet isn’t as fast or consistent as fiber or cable, it’s a great choice for everyday use like browsing, streaming, and working from home if you want something simple and contract-free. Plans range from $50 to $70 per month (or $35 to $55 with a wireless bundle), and all include taxes and fees upfront. There’s also a 15-day trial with free returns if you’re not satisfied. For those in eligible areas, T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet is a low-hassle way to stay connected, and the free Mastercard gift card is a nice bonus.