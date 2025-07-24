T-Mobile is giving you $300 to sign up for its home internet plan right now - yes, really
Plus, a five-year price guarantee and additional discounts for mobile customers
T-Mobile's 5G home internet plans were already a decent value, but a new deal at the carrier is making them an even better choice this week.
For a limited time, you'll be able to get up to $300 back in the form of a prepaid Mastercard when you sign up for one of the carrier's internet plans. That's a great little freebie that's perfect for driving down costs even further, although according to the T&C's, you can spend it on whatever you like!
If you're already a T-Mobile customer, this could be a great option since you'll not only get the gift card but also additional discounts for bundling your mobile and internet plan together. Note, there's also a five-year price guarantee on all three home internet plans at T-Mobile currently - yet another reason to consider signing up.
T-Mobile 5G home internet deal
T-Mobile home internet: get $300 back when you sign up for a plan at T-Mobile
It's a great time to consider signing up for T-Mobile home internet plans this week. Not only is the carrier offering an excellent (and useful) five-year price guarantee, but you'll also get a prepaid Mastercard of up to $300 in value when you sign up. That's a card that can be used anywhere it's accepted - including towards ongoing plan costs.
T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet is a flexible and affordable alternative to traditional broadband, starting at just $35 per month when bundled with phone service. All plans include unlimited data on T-Mobile’s expansive 5G network, a free 5G Gateway device, and a five-year price guarantee. Depending on the tier, you’ll also get perks like advanced cybersecurity features, 24/7 support, and even free Hulu and Paramount+ subscriptions with the top-tier All-In plan. To check your availability, simply use the zip-code checker provided on the T-Mobile site.
While 5G internet isn’t as fast or consistent as fiber or cable, it’s a great choice for everyday use like browsing, streaming, and working from home if you want something simple and contract-free. Plans range from $50 to $70 per month (or $35 to $55 with a wireless bundle), and all include taxes and fees upfront. There’s also a 15-day trial with free returns if you’re not satisfied. For those in eligible areas, T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet is a low-hassle way to stay connected, and the free Mastercard gift card is a nice bonus.
Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the best bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.
