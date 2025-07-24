This is your sign to finally upgrade your mobile gaming setup. Right now, Amazon Prime members can get the excellent Razer Kishi Ultra Gaming Controller for $104.99 (was $149.99).

The Razer Kishi Ultra is our pick for the best gaming controller. In fact, the only reason I'd recommend getting anything else is because of the usual price, but it's much more affordable now thanks to this deal.

The Razer Kishi Ultra was cheaper on Prime Day, but that was only by $5. If you missed it then, it's a great chance to get it now. You might have to wait until Black Friday for an offer that's just as good.

Today's best Razer Kishi Ultra deal

Razer Kishi Ultra Gaming Controller: was $149.99 now $104.99 at Amazon The Razer Kishi Ultra has been our pick for the best gaming controller since it launched last year. The comfortable grip plus the responsive buttons and thumbsticks make it feel like a console-quality controller, which reflects in its premium price. Thankfully, this discount takes it down to just $5 more than the previous record-low price. If you didn't get it for its lowest price during Prime Day, this is your second chance.

In our Razer Kishi Ultra review, we highlight the comfy hand feel, responsive buttons and thumbsticks, and customizable RGB lighting and inputs as some of its biggest strengths. Our reviewer gave it five out of five stars, a decision he stands behind in his latest article. Who needs that Genshin Impact Switch port when you have this?

Even when I used it, I was pleasantly surprised at how well it worked with open-world RPGs like Genshin Impact and Infinity Nikki. It significantly lowered the number of times I accidentally hit the wrong button, needed to slow down to readjust my awful camera angle, and experienced small annoyances I was used to in mobile games.

If you're curious about other options, check out our best mobile gaming controllers. We have separate articles for the best controllers for every console, like the best PC gaming controllers and so on.