You really can't go wrong with any GameSir controller. This powerhouse third-party gamepad brand consistently puts out top-quality controllers across all platforms, and the GameSir G7 SE is no different there. Right now, the Xbox and PC-compatible pad has dropped to its lowest price yet - $37.99 (was $49.99) at Amazon.

Amazon Prime Day deals for GameSir controllers are pretty stellar across the board, actually. And on that note, I'd also like to highlight that the marvelous GameSir Nova Lite - compatible with PC, Switch, and Switch 2 has dipped below 20 bucks at $19.99 (was $24.99) at Amazon. Certainly don't confuse budget for bad quality there; the Nova Lite leads the charge in what can be offered in a controller for much less.

Not in the US? Click here to check out all the best deals on GameSir controllers in your region.

Amazon Prime Day deal: GameSir controllers

GameSir Nova Lite: was $24.99 now $19.99 at Amazon The Nova Lite is great for many of the same reasons the G7 SE is. Hall effect sticks, surprisingly good build quality for the price, and compatibility with Switch, Switch 2, and PC. If you're after a solid budget controller for any of those platforms, you seriously can't go wrong here. UK price: £17.99 at Argos

GameSir is my favorite third-party controller brand, and you'll see many of its top gamepads in our buying guides. That includes the best PC controllers, the best Xbox controllers, and the best Nintendo Switch controllers.

Typically, GameSir seems unafraid to accomplish what first-party pad makers won't, in offering very affordable controllers with excellent build quality and forward-thinking features. In GameSir's case, it more often than not employs drift-resisting Hall effect thumbsticks.

On top of that, extra remappable buttons, trigger locks, and full button customization are typically a given. So if you're shopping for a new controller and are looking for something a bit different, and something potentially longer-lasting than your average Xbox or Nintendo pad, definitely give GameSir a try.

