I'm begging you to ignore the Nintendo Switch 2 over Prime Day and pick up this 5-star mobile controller at its lowest ever price instead
The best has never been cheaper
The fantastic Razer Kishi Ultra has received a showstopping discount for Amazon Prime Day. It's just $99.99 (was $149.99) at Amazon in the US and is only £119.89 (was £149.99) at Amazon in the UK.
Both of these discounts take the controller down to its lowest-ever prices in those regions, making for some of the best gaming deals that I've spotted this Amazon Prime Day.
Amazon Prime Day deal: Razer Kishi Ultra
The ultimate mobile controller has had its price slashed for Prime Day. At $50 off it's never been cheaper and boasts premium features like RGB lighting, tactile buttons, and remappable inputs.
The Razer Kishi Ultra has had its price slashed in the UK too, again taking it down to a new lowest-ever.
Whether you're new to the world of mobile gaming, or an experienced player of titles like Genshin Impact or Call of Duty Mobile, one of the best mobile controllers is well worth owning.
I awarded the Razer Kishi Ultra a full five out of five stars and would still say that it is the very top mobile controller that I have ever tested. The biggest reason for this is its design, which is super comfortable in the hands thanks to the use of full-size controller grips.
It uses premium materials, including tactile mechanical buttons and a great clicky D-pad, plus boasts plenty of high-end features. You get customizable RGB lighting, remappable rear inputs, powerful haptics, and more. It even comes with some of the best mobile controller software that I've ever used, with no shortage of settings to tweak.
Pair this controller with an iPad Mini or Android gaming tablet, and you have an experience that in my eyes rivals that of the Nintendo Switch 2 at a fraction of the cost.
