It's an early Prime Day miracle as the follow-up to my favorite Nintendo Switch controller, the 8BitDo Ultimate 2, has just received its first-ever Amazon discount. Currently, a 10% off coupon brings the gamepad down to $62.99 (was $69.99) at Amazon.
Prime Day doesn't officially start until tomorrow (July 8), but we're already seeing some amazing early Amazon Prime Day deals. This discount on the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 actually comes as a bit of a surprise, as it's only been out for a few months. Still, if you're after a top-tier Switch 2 compatible controller that's more than 20 bucks less than the Switch 2 Pro Controller, this is absolutely the one to go for.
Amazon Prime Day deal: 8BitDo Ultimate 2
The 8BitDo Ultimate is the successor to the best-ever Nintendo Switch controller. Compatible with Switch, Switch 2, and PC, the Ultimate 2 adds drift-resistant TMR thumbsticks, four additional remappable buttons, and trigger locks for a customizable play experience. RGB ring lights are a nice touch, too, but do be aware they can be a drain on battery life.
Also available in: White - $62.99 at Amazon | Yellow - $66.49 at Amazon
So what makes the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 a worthy follow-up to one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers? For me, the big addition here is the introduction of TMR thumbsticks. If you've heard of Hall effect sticks and their ability to negate stick drift, TMR is essentially that, but an even longer-lasting version. It's slowly becoming the new standard, too, as we're now seeing this tech implemented in other brands' controllers, such as GameSir.
I score the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 four out of five stars in my review. That is a lower score than what I gave to the original 8BitDo Ultimate, but only because that gamepad made such an incredible splash when it was first released. Its successor is nonetheless an excellent upgrade if a relatively safe one overall. I would also recommend turning off those RGB ring lights around the thumbsticks as they can be quite a drain on battery life.
Not in the US? Check the list below for all the best deals for the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 in your region.
