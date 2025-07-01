Next week is big in terms of gaming deals, as Amazon Prime Day is set to make its annual return.

It could be an exciting one for gamers in general, especially now that the Nintendo Switch 2 has released. If you're someone who's managed to get their hands on the new console already, then there's a high chance you'll be looking for discounts on controllers that are compatible with it.

If you are planning on shopping for a brand new Switch controller - whether that's for a friend or family member, or simply so you can ditch the Joy-Con 2 - I do have a few recommendations for gamepads to be on the lookout for next week. The Switch 2 Pro Controller is the obvious one to watch, but in my testing, I have also confirmed that gamepads from 8BitDo and GameSir are compatible with Switch 2 (you may just need to perform a firmware update on your pad of choice).

Unfortunately, I'm not a seer, so I can't guarantee there will be big discounts for the controllers I'll be talking about here. However, two of the ones I'll mention are subject to frequent price drops, so there's a high chance we'll see deals for them during Prime Day next week. For now, check the blocks below for the best rates on these gamepads ahead of the sales period.

Early Prime Day Switch 2 controller deals

Save $20 8BitDo Ultimate: was $69.99 now $49.99 at Amazon The 8BitDo Ultimate remains my favorite Nintendo Switch controller, despite it being succeeded by an 'improved' version. The truth is, the new model's upgrades are incremental at best, and the original is still an exceptional Switch 2 Pro Controller alternative thanks to its Hall effect sticks and the inclusion of a charging dock. And yes, thanks to a firmware update, you are now able to use this and other 8BitDo controllers on Switch 2! Price check: Best Buy - $49.99 UK price: Amazon - £46.99

Outside of the US or the UK? Check the list below for all the best Switch 2 controller deals in your region ahead of Prime Day.