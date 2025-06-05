The Nintendo Switch 2 is finally here, which means that top accessories like the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is available to purchase. But if you're looking to secure one for yourself when stock is seemingly limited, where should you shop first?

Well, that's what this where to buy guide is for. As someone who's been covering Nintendo hardware for years - be that with reviews, features or buying advice - I can help you identify the best US and UK retailers that have stock in for the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller.

But first, some info on the gamepad itself. The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller retails for $84.99 / £74.99. It is the upgraded version of the original Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, which is also compatible with the Switch 2 console. Furthermore, it's worth noting that the US price for the controller has increased from the initial $79.99 it was going to retail at.

The Switch 2 Pro Controller adds the new 'C' button to access the GameChat feature, as well as the addition of a 3.5mm headphone jack and two extra remappable buttons on the rear of the pad. In my Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller hands-on, I also noted that the thumbsticks felt impressively smooth. However, Nintendo has not confirmed whether or not they feature drift-resistant Hall effect technology (though we do know that the Joy-Con 2 controllers lack it).

With that out of the way, if this gamepad is still something you'd be interested in buying along with your new console, check our lists below to learn where to buy the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller - US

Listing TBC Nintendo Switch 2: at Amazon You always have to check and bookmark Amazon - this is the best link to use for now, but we'll update it with the precise listing page when the controller goes live there.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: $84 at Walmart Walmart's Switch 2 Pro Controller page is now live, and it's around a dollar cheaper than other retailers to boot. That's standard practice for Walmart across several gaming hardware products, making it not a bad place to shop if you're looking to save even just a bit of cash.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: $84.99 at Target Target's listing page is also live and kicking. Stock appears to be plentiful and ready to ship at purchase.

Nintendo Switch 2: $84.99 at Best Buy Like Walmart, Best Buy is another big box retailer that should reliably have Switch 2 Pro Controller stock at first.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: $84.99 at GameStop GameStop's always a good one to check out and is probably the one to go for if you're an existing GameStop Pro member. If not, it's still a reliable place to shop for the Switch 2 Pro Controller.

Nintendo Switch 2: $84.99 at nintendo.com After the whole stock delay fiasco, Switch 2 Pro Controller inventory has safely made its way to the My Nintendo Store for launch day. If you prefer to shop straight from the source, this is the place to be.

Check for listing Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: at Newegg A rank outsider for Switch 2 Pro Controller pre-orders, I'll admit, but it never hurts to keep tabs on this tech retailer. No listing for the gamepad as of yet, but we'll naturally keep an eye on it and update as necessary.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: $84.99 at antonline We thought Antonline would be a bit of an outside shot, but it turns out the online retailer does have a store page for the Switch 2 Pro Controller. This could be something of an underrated option if stock sells out elsewhere.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller - UK

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: £74.99 at Amazon You can almost certainly expect the largest online retailer in the world to have Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller stock. Especially if you have a Prime sub for free delivery, Amazon should be your first port of call.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: £74.99 at Argos If not Amazon, then Argos will certainly be your next best bet. We've been impressed with the retailer's stock allocation in the past for all kinds of Nintendo accessories, and it's where I managed to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 console.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: £74.99 at very.co.uk Very is another choice pick for Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller stock. The website does say the product is in demand, so I expect it to sell through pretty quickly here. Still, one worth checking if options grow slim elsewhere.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: £74.99 at The Game Collection One retailer you might not have considered is The Game Collection. We've reliably seen this retailer come in clutch with stock when others sell out, so this is absolutely one worth bookmarking.

Nintendo Switch 2: £74.85 at ShopTo.Net ShopTo can get a bit cheeky with its 'discounts,' and here we see the Switch 2 Pro Controller for a whopping 14p less than retail price. Even still, it's a reliable retailer and worth keeping an eye on.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: £74.99 at My Nintendo Store UK My Nintendo Store is surprisingly hit or miss with its own stock. We are expecting very little for the Switch 2 Pro Controller here, but it never hurts to try and get it from the source if you've had bad experiences with other retailers.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: £74.99 at GAME UK Love it or hate it, Game isn't the worst place to find Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller stock. In fact, we're expecting it to be a reliable one, so definitely worth a bookmark ahead of time.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: £74.99 at John Lewis We don't know how reliable stock is going to be at John Lewis throughout the week. But, it is offering free named day delivery on the controller. One to consider if you're not keen on paying delivery fees.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: £74.99 at EE If stock is a battle, EE is often the last one to fall. Always reliable for Nintendo and gaming stock in general, definitely check them out if you're running low on options elsewhere.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: £74.99 at Currys Currys started to go live with its Switch 2 store pages this week, and you can buy a Switch 2 Pro Controller here, too.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: £74.99 at smythstoys.com You can get the Switch 2 Pro Controller delivered to you at home from Smyths Toys or order it for click-and-collect at any one of its brick-and-mortar stores.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller - Rest of the world

If you're looking for a bird's eye view of prices, or aren't based in the US or UK, then check out our price-finding tech below which will automatically show the latest and lowest price no matter where you are in the world.