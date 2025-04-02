The Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order details have been revealed - here's the price, when they start, where you'll likely be able to buy it, and the best links to bookmark now

Nintendo has revealed the Switch 2 pre-order date and price of the console. Pre-orders go live on April 8, 2025, and will cost you $449.99 / £395.99 in the UK. We've got all the best links to bookmark early, and all the information you need ahead of it all kicking off to ensure you get your console on the June 5 release date.

Ahead of the Switch 2 pre-order date, we've done some initial searching and got a library of links to the most reliable Nintendo Switch 2 retailers so that you can get your hands on the console first when things kick off.

While Switch 2 pre-orders haven't started yet, we do know that launch titles include Mario Kart World, Super Mario Party Jamboree, and Split Fiction so you'll be able to jump into a banger of a game and get the most out of your OG Switch games immediately.

We'll still be updating this page regularly with any more information or up-to-date retailer links that we see in our constant searches so check back here regularly for more options.

One of the first to announce Switch 2 pre-order details has been the official My Nintendo Store. These will be available on an invite-only basis to Nintendo Switch Online members for a limited time.

We expect the Nintendo Switch 2 to be a big seller and potentially even sell out in the first wave of pre-orders, so it'll pay to be prepared with all the information and links we have on this page.

Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at nintendo.com The official My Nintendo Store is, naturally, one of the best places to bookmark and keep close by for Switch 2 pre-orders when they go live. You can register your interest now and priority will be given to Nintendo Switch Online members who have an active membership and a minimum of 50 hours playtime as of April 2.

Nintendo Switch 2: at Amazon As the biggest retailer of them all, Amazon is always one of our top places to check for stock, keep bookmarks of, and ensure you regularly check back for listing pages going live. To nail down a Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order, definitely start your search here.

Nintendo Switch 2: at Walmart Old reliable retailer Walmart will be one of the top places to place your Switch 2 pre-order when they go live on April 8. After Amazon, this is probably the go-to place and link to keep checking and have nearby in the run-up to pre-orders going live.

Nitnendo Switch 2: at Target Target is a great option for pre-ordering gaming gear as it may be that you can pick the item up promptly or conveniently at your local store.

Nintendo Switch 2: at GameStop Of course, video game retailer GameStop will be offering Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders - and it might even offer some super attractive trade-in deals for your OG Switch.

Nintendo Switch 2: at Best Buy Best Buy is one of the best places to pre-order gaming gear and we envisage it being the same for the Nintendo Switch 2 - it should have plenty of stock too, we hope. All you can do at the minute, though, is register your interest

Nintendo Switch 2: at Newegg Known to be a specialist in PC hardware and components, Newegg is still one to keep an eye on for Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order stock as it has been involved with console gear in recent years.

Nintendo Switch 2: at antonline Known for going big on bundles, Antonline could be a great place to go for your Switch 2 pre-order if you're hoping to go big with games or accessories at the same time.

Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at My Nintendo Store UK Going straight to the source is never a bad idea, and this is the first place we've seen offering Nintendo Switch 2 preorders. However, there is one caveat: preorders from here will be initially offered on an invite-only basis to Nintendo Switch Online members.

Nintendo Switch 2: at Currys Currys is a terrific option in the UK for pre-orders. Since its reveal, it has been working hard on Switch 2 coverage and taking registrations of interest.

Nintendo Switch 2: at Amazon Perhaps the best place to pre-order anything when listings go live, Amazon is the place to bookmark ahead of Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders going live.

Nintendo Switch 2: at Argos Argos is a superb option if you're looking for that physical store element to your Switch 2 pre-order with stores up and down the country that could offer perfect delivery spots - if it isn't exclusively doing home delivery for pre-orders that is.

Nintendo Switch 2: at very.co.uk Very is a great place to shop for gaming gear nowadays and will be a reliable place to lock in your Switch 2 pre-orders at when they go live on April XX.

Nintendo Switch 2: at EE The EE Store is legitimately a great place to shop for gaming gear nowadays and often chips away at the price tag of even the latest gear. Let's hope Switch 2 pre-orders might be one of those things.

Nintendo Switch 2: at John Lewis Always a popular one for home electronics and a pre-order at John Lewis might even get you that famous two-year warranty the department store is known for.

Nintendo Switch 2: at ShopTo.Net ShopTo was one of the first UK retailers to start taking registrations of interest for the Switch 2 so is priming itself to be at the front of the pre-order queue for fans. You can bookmark its listing page right now ahead of time.

Nintendo Switch 2: at The Game Collection The Game Collection could be one of the more underrated places to look at a Switch 2 pre-order - and it even offers reward points so could be a great place to regularly shop at henceforth!

Nintendo Switch 2: at GAME UK While the reward points Game used to offer would have been great for the Switch 2, the UK's specialist video game retailer will be a viable option for stock when pre-orders go live.

Nintendo Switch 2: at hmv.com An old reliable retailer in the UK of all things entertainment and gaming, HMV will likely have Switch 2 pre-orders when it all kicks off, so is well worth a bookmark.

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order guide - FAQs

How much is the Nintendo Switch 2? The Nintendo Switch 2 will be available to pre-order from April 8 from $449.99 / £395.99. This means that it is $150 / £116 more expensive than the original Nintendo Switch.