Your Nintendo Switch 2 probably wants this case as much as I do

I’ve finally gotten my hands on a Nintendo Switch 2, and having come from a Switch OLED (and an original Switch before that) and being a player that almost exclusively uses it in handheld mode, I was also keen to find the right accessories.

Sure, Nintendo has its own official case for the Switch 2, and there are dozens of other options available on the web – see Amazon – but Belkin’s entry into the accessory market for the popular console had me intrigued. And quite simply, I think there’s a lesson here for other accessory makers in the form of Belkin’s two cases for the Switch 2.

There’s the Charging Case for Nintendo Switch 2 and the Travel Case for the Switch 2 – both come in three shades. Although I wish Belkin would add some vibrant options, I also appreciate total protection for the console, along with plenty of storage. However, where both of these truly succeed is that they aren't bulky, and the design doesn’t get in the way of utility.

Let’s start with the Travel Case – it’s priced very affordably at just $29.99 / £17.99 / AU$39.95 and comes in three shades: charcoal, sand, or green. I’d love a little more variety here, especially as Nintendo hasn’t dropped the Switch 2 in any fun shades, but it’s not the end of the world.

It’s constructed from a pretty durable polyester outer shell with a softer, velvet-like interior and opens and closes seamlessly with a zipper all around. It’s also about the size of the Switch 2 and is purpose-built to hold it. When you open it up, the main bed where the Switch 2 lies screen up, has indentations in the top corners for the rear triggers of the Joy-Con 2s.

I can easily store the Switch 2 with zero concerns, toss this in a backpack, or carry the case on its own. The interior top of the case is a mesh, sponge netting for easy storing of other accessories like cables, batteries, cleaning cloths, and really anything else. There’s also a dedicated spot for an Apple AirTag. As someone who has dealt with an airline losing my luggage that thankfully had an AirTag inside, this is a brilliant addition.

Even better, though, there’s a fold-down slot for 12 game cartridges for the Nintendo Switch 2. I'm aware of the controversy surrounding virtual game cards, but whether you’re bringing an extensive collection of games from the Nintendo Switch for the new generation or have pre-ordered a bunch, this Travel Case lets you bring your core 12 with you.

All in all, a very functional design, but the Travel Case also doesn’t add much weight or thickness. With a Switch 2 inside, the entire pack is under two pounds at 1.81 lbs, and with some accessories, it doesn’t stretch much more than that. I especially love that it has an adjustable handle, making it easy to carry.

Belkin’s Travel Case is all about seamlessly carrying your Switch 2, and it doesn’t add bulk or extra flair – in fact, from the outside, it’s hard to tell what is inside. Belkin generally takes this minimalistic, simple approach with its design, and I really like it here. Just take a look at Apple’s official Vision Pro case versus Belkin’s; the latter is less marshmallow and a lot smaller.

Now, I’ve also quickly learned that the Switch 2’s battery life isn’t great, and Belkin’s Charging Case offers a solution, which is a slightly larger travel case with a dedicated spot for charging via a battery pack. Luckily, the higher price of $69.99 / £49.99 / AU$99.95 includes a 10K Power Bank and charging cable. That stores right under the bottom of your Switch 2 – once inside – and gets strapped in with a purposeful cable that can plug right into your console when it’s inside.

The main tray still fits the Switch 2 like a glove, and the interior of the top is nearly identical to the Travel Case. That means twelve spots for game cards, an AirTag slot, and mesh netting that can hold quite a bit of stuff. This is really a purpose-built option with a battery integrated, though I know it does add a bit more heft.

It also has a handle, but lacks the extra embellishments – it’s a bit more subtle. I do wish this had pass-through charging, but that’s not the case here.

Either way, though, I love these cases because they really stand out from the rest. Both are simple additions that make it a breeze to travel with the Switch 2 – both near and far – and the Travel Case is an affordable option that doesn’t skimp on protection.

I think your Switch 2 – if you’ve managed to get one – will be right at home. Both are backed by a two-year warranty as well.

And if you’re debating whether it’s worth it, you can read TechRadar’s full review of the Nintendo Switch 2 here.