Don't damage your shiny new console – grab this Nintendo Switch 2 case at a lowest-ever price before it's too late
You can't put a price on protection
There's nothing worse than damaging your shiny new console, so you absolutely shouldn't mess around when it comes to protection. If you've just bought a Nintendo Switch 2, then I'd recommend the tomtoc Slim Carrying Case as it's just $29.59 (was $47.99) at Amazon in the US and only £18.39 (was £22.99) at Amazon in the UK.
With Amazon Prime Day winding down, this could be your last chance to grab the case at this reduced price. It's thin, but should offer ample protection from scratches and bumps - which is a must if you intend to carry your Nintendo Switch 2 around in a rucksack or bag.
Amazon Prime Day deal: tomtoc Slim Carrying Case
This is a new lowest-ever price for this Slim Carrying Case, which offers a hard shell finish and in-built storage for up to 12 games. It's perfect if you want to take your Nintendo Switch 2 out and about.
The price is even better over in the UK, where the case has again fallen to a new record low. For under £20 you really can't argue with the value here.
The tomtoc Slim Carrying Case is one of the best-selling Nintendo Switch 2 cases on Amazon, plus one of the few models that has actually received some decent discounts over Prime Day.
It has more than 1,500 five-star reviews on Amazon, with customers praising the slim design and "soft and sturdy" materials.
I've been testing loads of Nintendo Switch 2 cases since the console launched, so know first-hand just how important getting something that's thin and light can be.
Unless you need to carry lots of accessories, nothing beats the convenience of being able to throw your Nintendo Switch 2 case into a bag without having to worry about how it's going to fit.
