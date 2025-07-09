One of my favorite Nintendo Switch accessories - the mClassic upscaler - just received its largest ever discount as part of the Amazon Prime Day sales. Right now, you can pick it up for a cool 25% off, that's $74.99 (was $99.99) at Amazon. UK folks can also grab it for £69.88 (was £99.99) at Amazon - another record-low in that region.
If you're not quite ready to make the leap to Switch 2, or if you have a retro console or two lying around, then this Amazon Prime Day deal is well worth a look. The mClassic is capable of upscaling images up to 1440p, cleaning up the jagged and muddy image quality of lower resolution outputs.
Amazon Prime Day deal: mClassic
The mClassic is one of the best upscalers for Switch and retro consoles. It's able to take lower resolution images and bump them up to 1080p or 1440p, allowing for a much cleaner and sharper image overall. If you have a HDMI adapter for older consoles, the device has a dedicated 4:3 retro mode, too.
UK price: was £99.99 now £69.88 at Amazon
Marseille's mClassic is one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories around, and at this point I think it's a must-buy if you're sticking to that hardware and not upgrading to Switch 2 - at least for a while.
After trying out the mClassic myself, I could never play my original Switch without it. Having tested it with titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in the past, the device does a superb job at upscaling to a higher resolution, clearing up the muddier image quality of lower outputs.
Better yet, if you have an older console like a Dreamcast, PS2, or GameCube, alongside a compatible HDMI adapter, you can hook the mClassic up to that for higher resolution retro gaming. I've personally used my mClassic with my Dreamcast, and the results were superb in games like Sonic Adventure, Jet Set Radio, and Dead or Alive 2.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds.
