Disappointed the Mario Bros. were left out of Prime Day? Take a warp pipe over to Best Buy to catch these bargain prices
A whole capful of superstar Mario deals
While there have been plenty of great discounts on PS5 and PC games this Prime Day, one beloved franchise seems to have missed out. If you were hoping to see a certain portly plumber put in an appearance, you've been left wanting. But I have some good news for you: although Amazon doesn't have many discounts on Mario games, Best Buy's got some *ahem* Super deals to look out for.
Growing up in the 1990s, most of my formative gaming experiences involved playing my way through Mario's many adventures. That means I'm always keen to catch up on any I might have missed and am constantly looking out for bargains featuring those plucky Mario Bros. So you can imagine my disappointment this Amazon Prime Day that we didn't see any real savings on the plumber's Nintendo Switch outings.
Fortunately, Best Buy is on hand with a 1UP mushroom and a bunch of discounts on Mario games. Not only have we been treated to discounts on older titles – like Super Mario Odyssey for $39.99 (was $59.99) – but there are some cut-down prices on some recent releases too. For example, you can also buy last year's Mario & Luigi: Brothership for 39.99 (was $59.99) too, which is a pretty decent discount for such a new release.
So without any further delay, let's check out all those tasty offers.
Amazon Prime Day Mario Switch game deals
Praised for its 'fun mechanics and lovable characters' in our Mario & Luigi: Brothership review, this is a charming RPG with gorgeous artwork and whimsical dialogue. Now with $20 off at Best Buy, you have no excuse for not checking it out.
This game hasn't lost any of its cap-flinging, creature-copying charm over the years – indeed we described it in our Super Mario Odyssey review as 'one of his most inventive adventures yet'. Now, with $20 it's much more accessible for anyone who is still to embark on this epic journey.
This trailblazing game was Mario's first foray into the world of the turn-based RPG and we praised this faithful remake in our Super Mario RPG review for its 'fleshed-out battle system, enhanced visuals, and stellar remastered soundtrack'. With $25 off, you really shouldn't miss out on experiencing this slice of gaming history for yourself.
With another $20 discount, these deal gives you an opportunity to play one of Mario's finest side scrolling adventures. In our New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe review, we commended both its 'thrilling single-player ride and a laugh-a-minute multiplayer sessions' and we definitely dig the graphical glow up it received compared to its predecessor on the Wii U.
Amazon's Prime Day sale in the US - quick links
- Amazon Devices: 50% off TVs, Ring & Fire Sticks
- Apple: AirPods + iPads from $99
- Back to school: deals from $5.99
- Beauty: 80% off toothbrushes & skincare
- Headphones: $120 off Bose, Apple & Sony
- Health: electric toothbrushes from $24.99
- Kitchen: 54% off Ninja, Nespresso & Keurig
- Laptops: record-low prices from $175
- Tablets: iPads and Samsung from $54.99
- Toys: 40% off Lego, scooters & Toniebox
- TVs: cheap TVs from $59.99
- Vacuums: Shark, Bissell & Dyson from $49.99
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Josh is Reviews Editor at TechRadar. With over ten years of experience covering tech both in print and online, he’s served as editor of T3 and net magazines and written about everything from groundbreaking gadgets to innovative Silicon Valley startups. He’s an expert in a wide range of products from Spatial Audio headphones to gaming handhelds. When he’s not putting trailblazing tech through its paces, he can be found making melodic techno or seeking out the perfect cold brew coffee.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.