While there have been plenty of great discounts on PS5 and PC games this Prime Day, one beloved franchise seems to have missed out. If you were hoping to see a certain portly plumber put in an appearance, you've been left wanting. But I have some good news for you: although Amazon doesn't have many discounts on Mario games, Best Buy's got some *ahem* Super deals to look out for.

Growing up in the 1990s, most of my formative gaming experiences involved playing my way through Mario's many adventures. That means I'm always keen to catch up on any I might have missed and am constantly looking out for bargains featuring those plucky Mario Bros. So you can imagine my disappointment this Amazon Prime Day that we didn't see any real savings on the plumber's Nintendo Switch outings.

Fortunately, Best Buy is on hand with a 1UP mushroom and a bunch of discounts on Mario games. Not only have we been treated to discounts on older titles – like Super Mario Odyssey for $39.99 (was $59.99) – but there are some cut-down prices on some recent releases too. For example, you can also buy last year's Mario & Luigi: Brothership for 39.99 (was $59.99) too, which is a pretty decent discount for such a new release.

So without any further delay, let's check out all those tasty offers.

Amazon Prime Day Mario Switch game deals