The Prime Day sales are crammed with cool tech, but sometimes it's the more mundane gadgets that make the best buys. Case in point, this Black+Decker Dustbuster mini vacuum, down from $69.99 to $41.99 for Prime members. It's the deal your crumb- and dirt-covered car floors have been waiting for.

This one is designed to be able to get into any nook or cranny, with a rotating nozzle, a brush that can flip up or down, and a pull-out crevice tool. The dust cup can be completely removed and rinsed out to keep things fresh and hygienic.

• See all of today's best Amazon deals

A mini vacuum is the kind of thing that, once you have one, you wonder how you ever lived without it. That was certainly my experience when I got my first car vac. Mine is never not charged up and is always ready to go, and it's ideal for any kind of quick cleanup. This deal knocks $28 off list price, and represents an especially low price for this gadget – discounts are fairly common, but you'll usually pay at least $50.

Read on for more on this excellent deal – or for more last-minute bargains as we reach the final hours of the event, head to TechRadar's Amazon Prime Day live hub.

Amazon Prime Day deal: BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum

BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum: was $69.99 now $41.99 at Amazon This cordless vacuum has had a $28 price-cut for Prime members, taking it down to $42 – an affordable price that's well worth the investment, and especially if your footwells and car cushions have seen better days. It's designed specifically to be able to get into awkward nooks and crannies, and comes with a fully washable dust cup.

We haven't tested this exact model, but Black+Decker makes some of the best car vacuums (and best handheld vacuums) on the market, and it comes extremely well reviewed. It has a 4.4 average over 100k+ reviews, which, even accounting for a bit of Amazon funniness, is a very reassuring score.

One customer commented that they'd been using it for cat litter and cat fur – neither of which are easy things to suck up, which bodes well for the power levels here. Another enthused about how effective it is for vacuuming up stink bugs from her plants, although I'm not sure that's what it's officially designed for. Either way, plenty of happy reviews for this little sucker.

More of today's best Amazon Prime Day deals