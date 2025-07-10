If you've been putting off investing in a new vacuum cleaner, now's the time to take the plunge – the Amazon Prime Day sales are in full swing, and many of our top-rated vacuums have dropped to new lowest-ever prices. It's a great opportunity to either grab an already wallet-friendly vac for an even cheaper price, or pick up a more premium model that has been discounted into your price bracket.

Below, I've rounded up the strongest cordless vacuum deals in the US and the UK. I've only included vacuums I'd genuinely recommend, and I've checked the price histories of my selections so you know you're getting a genuine deal.

In the US, my top recommendation is the Shark PowerDetect Cordless with Clean & Empty base, down from $599.99 to $399.99. In the UK, it's the Dyson V11 Extra, which was £499.99 and is now £369.

Scroll down for a closer look at the top deals on some of the best cordless vacuums around – or, if you're just in the mood for a bargain in general, head to TechRadar's Amazon Prime Day live hub for a roundup of the best bargains on all kinds of tech and appliances.

Prime Day vacuum cleaner deals – US picks

Shark PowerDetect Cordless with Clean & Empty base: was $599.99 now $399.99 at Amazon The PowerDetect is the newest and most capable Shark vacuum, and it's down to its lowest-ever price this Prime Day. It boasts various special features, including the ability to sense dirt levels and the edges of rooms and auto-adjust suction in response. The floorhead has also been designed to suck up debris when pulled backwards over it, rather than causing it to pool up – a feature that I found worked very effectively. In our review, our tester was especially enamored with the auto-empty base, which takes care of clearing the dustbin when the vacuum is docked.

Dyson V8 Plus: was $469.99 now $299.99 at Amazon Amazon is lopping $170 off the price of Dyson's most affordable vacuum cleaner, taking it to $10 shy of the lowest price we have on record. The V8 lacks the flashy features of newer models, but having tested it, I'd recommend it to anyone seeking a simple but highly effective cleaner – the suction is great and it's very easy to maneuver. This Plus version also bundles in a hair screw tool, which is outstanding at cleaning furniture.

Shark Clean & Empty Cordless vacuum BU3523: was $449.99 now $249.99 at Amazon This vacuum has just had its second price drop of the Prime Day period – there's now a nice round $200 off, taking it back down to the cheapest price it's ever been. This budget-friendly Shark vacuum is simpler and less powerful than the PowerDetect (featured above), but also lighter, and still a very capable cleaner. It also comes with a base that'll empty the vacuum's dustbin when you dock it – a big effort-saver, especially for homes with lots of dust or pet hair.

Dyson V15 Detect Plus: was $749.99 now $569.99 at Amazon The V15 Detect is one of Dyson's highest-specced vacuum cleaners, and there's a hefty $180 off for Prime Day. It's only once been very slightly cheaper – on Black Friday last year – so this is a deal that's well worth snapping up. This vac has a floorhead that can sense the size and volume of particles it's sucking up, adjust suction in response, and report back in real time on its screen. My favorite feature, though, is the Fluffy floorhead that is equipped with a laser – on test I found this did a great job of highlighting dust and dirt on hard floors.

Levoit LVAC-200 cordless vacuum: was $199.99 now $149.95 at Amazon With $50 off for Prime members, this already wallet-friendly Levoit vacuum is even cheaper right now, and close to the lowest price we've seen this year). I haven't tested this one myself, but one of my regular testers awarded this vacuum an impressive four stars in our review – she was impressed with how light and easy to maneuver it is, and noted that while it's not as powerful as some other, pricier vacs, it still cleans both hard floors and rugs effectively.

Dyson V11 Origin: was $569.99 now $399.99 at Amazon Amazon is knocking a massive $150 off the Dyson V11 for Prime Day. That's not the cheapest price we've seen on a V11, but it's still a very strong discount. This model sits in the middle of the brand's lineup, and I think it's the model that probably offers the best balance of price to features. The dust cup, motor and wand are positioned in a straight line to maximize suction efficiency, and there's an LCD screen that provides information – including spelling out how long you have left on the battery.

Shark Cordless vacuum IZ362H: was $349.99 now $199.99 at Amazon This Shark cordless has $150 off for Prime Day, taking it back down to the lowest price we've seen all year. It's a bit of an obscure model and I haven't tested it out, but it looks like a decent, budget-friendly option, with up to 40 minutes of cleaning on one charge, HEPA filtration and a floorhead with LED headlights.

Bissell PowerClean FurGuard : was $269.99 now $159.99 at Amazon There's $110 off this Bissell cordless vacuum for Prime Day, bringing it down to the cheapest price we've seen. I haven't tried this one out, but it looks like a decent package, with features like an anti-hair wrap floorhead, useful 'FurFinder' upholstery tool, and headlamps to brighten dingy corners. I also like that it can stand up on its own, to save you having to find somewhere to rest it when you take a pause in cleaning.

Prime Day vacuum cleaner deals – UK picks

Dyson V11 Extra: was £499.99 now £369 at Amazon This cordless Dyson just got a further Prime Day price drop, taking it to a new lowest-ever price with $130 off. The V11 boasts a suction-efficient design – with the wand, motor and dust cup all in a line – plus a useful LCD information screen. It lacks the flashier features of newer models, but still delivers efficient, powerful cleaning and long runtimes. With this 'Extra' version, you'll also get an array of useful detail tools, including a hair screw tool for cleaning furniture.

Halo Capsule X Pet cordless: was £269.99 now £229.49 at Amazon It's not quite the cheapest this cordless vac has been, but this £40-off deal represents a very strong offer in the context of recent prices. It's a bit more of an obscure brand, but my reviewer absolutely loved this vacuum, awarding it a perfect five stars in our Halo Capsule X review. This vacuum packs top-notch cleaning powers, and is very comfortable to use, too. Rather unusually for a cordless, it uses bags – these have an impressive capacity so won't need replacing too often, and are made from recyclable materials.

Shark PowerPro cordless: was £249.99 now £169.99 at Amazon This Shark cordless is down to a new lowest-ever price in the Prime Day sales. It looks like a more basic, more budget-friendly variation on the Detect Pro. It's lightweight, has an anti-hair wrap floorhead, and while it lacks the advanced automation features of pricier Shark vacs, it can still automatically adjust suction based on whether its on hard floor or carpet.

If you find yourself a bit lost, we have separate guides to the best Dyson vacuums and the best Shark vacuums that will help you make sense of these two major players' ranges.

