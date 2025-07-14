Amazon has a post-Prime Day sale - here are 35 left-over deals that are still worth buying

If you missed out on Amazon's four-day Prime Day event, the retailer is offering a sale on leftover deals.. Amazon has post-Prime Day price cuts on everything from OLED TVs and AirPods to robot vacuums and air fryers with prices starting at just $10.99.



• Shop Amazon's full sale



As TechRadar's deals editor who's been shopping Amazon Prime Day for what feels like weeks, I've hand-picked the 25 best deals that are still live and worth buying. All the deals listed below are on sale for the same or up to $20 more than the Prime Day price. That means you can still find record-low prices on Amazon's best-selling products from brands like LG, Bissell, Apple, Ninja, Shark, and Insignia.



I've listed today's best post-Prime Day deals below, by category, including TVs, Apple devices, and appliances, along with my pick of today's top 9 offers. A few highlights include Apple's AirPods 4 on sale for $99, the popular Fire TV Stick 4K on sale for $24.99, and Insignia's 50-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for only $189.99.



Keep in mind that these are limited-time offers, and I doubt Amazon will keep some of these Prime Day prices for long. Unlike Amazon Prime Day, there's no Prime membership required; everyone can shop today's sale.

The 9 best Prime Day deals still live

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution and is also on sale for just $24.99 when you apply the code 4KADDFTV at checkout. It's a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and support for voice controls through Alexa.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Amazon If you want to get your hands on Apple's all-new AirPods 4, you can find them on sale for $99, which is only $10 more than the Prime Day record-low. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and feature Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You also get a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for USB-C for wireless charging.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2024): was $999 now $849 at Amazon Processor: Apple M4

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 256GB Amazon's Prime Day sale has a $100 discount on the latest MacBook Air - a fantastic deal if you're looking for an everyday laptop. While this particular model is a relatively iterative upgrade over the previous 2024 M3 version, it's still more powerful, more power efficient, and features 16GB of RAM right out of the box. Overall, it's an outstanding buy.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum: was $219.99 now $129.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a powerful upright vacuum but don't want to spend a lot on a Dyson, Amazon has the best-selling Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe on sale for $129.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. The upright vacuum works on both carpet and hard floors, featuring lift-away technology that allows you to easily clean hard-to-reach areas by simply lifting the pod.

LG 48-Inch C5 OLED TV: was $1,596.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon The all-new LG C5 is the successor to the C4, and Amazon has the 48-inch model on sale for $1,296.99 - only $100 more than the record-low price. Awarded five out of five stars in our review, the OLED display delivers an outstanding picture thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8, impressive gaming features, and a comprehensive smart platform featuring all-new AI capabilities.

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $22.98 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is Amazon's top-selling tech gadget, and it's on sale for only $22.98, only a few bucks more than the record-low price we saw on Prime Day. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Sony WH-CH520: was $59.99 now $38 at Amazon Want a good pair of super-cheap headphones? There isn't a better option than these Sony WH-CH520, which are down to a great low price in the Amazon Memorial Day sale. They offer high-quality sound for the cost and a comfortable fit for all-day use. Of course, they lack some premium features found in more expensive cans, but these are an excellent buy if you're on a tight budget.

Post-Prime Day deals – under $25

Kasa Smart Light Bulb: was $16.99 now $10.99 at Amazon My top pick for the best cheap Prime Day deal is the best-selling Kasa Smart Light Bulb, and while $10.99 is more than it was on Prime Day, it's still great value today. The dimmable light bulb can be controlled remotely via the Kasa app, and it is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to use your voice to control your lights.

JLab Go Air Pop: was $24.99 now $17.49 at Amazon Before we get super carried away, the JLab Go Air Pop are not the last word in sonic brilliance – if JLab had managed that for around the price of two Frappuccinos, we could all go home. But they also aren't half bad – in fact they're alarmingly good for this outrageous asking fee. If this is truly where your budget maxes out, you'll get reliable Bluetooth connectivity, killer battery life, comfortable and light earpieces, and solid musicality on the go. It would be churlish to expect more. I've been testing earbuds since 2019 and I love them.

Apple EarPods Headphones with USB-C Plug: was $19 now $15.99 at Amazon If you're a fan of Apple products and on a budget, Apple's wired headphones are on sale for only $15.99 - a record-low price. A slim, quality-looking design, clear sound, and comfortable fit are just a few of their best qualities. The earbuds also work with all devices that have a USB-C port and feature a built-in remote and microphone.

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $22.98 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is Amazon's top-selling tech gadget, and it's on sale for only $22.98, only a few bucks more than the record-low price we saw on Prime Day. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution and is also on sale for just $24.99 when you apply the code 4KADDFTV at checkout. It's a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and support for voice controls through Alexa.

Post-Prime Day deals – TVs

LG 48-Inch C5 OLED TV: was $1,596.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon The all-new LG C5 is the successor to the C4, and Amazon has the 48-inch model on sale for $1,296.99 - only $100 more than the record-low price. Awarded five out of five stars in our review, the OLED display delivers an outstanding picture thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8, impressive gaming features, and a comprehensive smart platform featuring all-new AI capabilities.

TCL 65-inch QM6K 4K mini-LED TV: was $699.99 now $549.99 at Amazon This deal nets you a 65-inch, mini-LED display for under $550. It delivers vibrant colors and strong contrast, has an easy-to-use UI and has a stack of gaming features including 4K, 144Hz, VRR and ALLM support - an excellent list at this price range and size.

Hisense U8QG 65-inch mini-LED 4K TV: was $2,199.99 now $997.99 at Amazon What an incredible deal – we gave this new 2025 TV a very positive review, rating it 4.5 stars out of 5. For this to be this cheap is a fantastic deal. It's super-bright and handles reflections well, offering total HDR support, gorgeously bold colors, great contrast handling, and strong gaming features, including 4K 120Hz support for next-gen consoles.

TCL 55-inch QM6K 4K mini-LED TV: was $599.99 now $449.99 at Amazon A 55-inch mini-LED display for under $450: what's not to like? The TCL QM6K is unparalleled value, delivering great picture quality with vivid colors, a solid list of gaming features and an easy to navigate smart TV platform. TVs like this at this price are what Prime Day is all about.

Insignia 43-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $199.99 now $139.99 at Amazon You can get the best-selling Insignia 43-inch 4K Fire TV for just $134.999 - $10 more than on Prime Day, but still very low. The Insignia F30 Series features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Post Prime Day deals – Appliances

Ninja Foodi 10-qt 6-in-1 Air Fryer: was $199.99 now $159.99 at Amazon This is an appliance I already own and love – the Ninja top-rated 10-quart Foodi air fryer, which is currently on sale for $159.99. The Ninja Foodi features a large dual-basket design that allows you to prepare multiple foods at once and six preset cooking programs for fast and easy meals.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum: was $219.99 now $129.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a powerful upright vacuum but don't want to spend a lot on a Dyson, Amazon has the best-selling Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe on sale for $129.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. The upright vacuum works on both carpet and hard floors, featuring lift-away technology that allows you to easily clean hard-to-reach areas by simply lifting the pod.

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum: was $599.99 now $297.99 at Amazon This self-emptying vacuum is a perfect solution for pet owners and smart-gadget lovers. At a massive half off the retail price and almost matching the previous record-low, you'll do well not to be tempted by the robot vacuum from Shark that is guaranteed to make your life that little bit easier.

Post Prime Day deals – Apple

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $89 at Amazon If you want to get your hands on Apple's all-new AirPods 4, you can find them on sale for $99, which is only $10 more than the Prime Day record-low. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and feature Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You also get a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for USB-C for wireless charging.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): was $279 now $169 at Amazon If you're looking for a budget smartwatch, Amazon's Prime Day sale has the Apple Watch SE for $169, which is the cheapest price we've seen this year. The Apple Watch SE tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected by allowing you to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $299.99 at Amazon The Apple Watch Series 10 is Apple's latest flagship smartwatch, and it's down to nearly a record-low price – it was $20 cheaper on Prime Day. All of its upgrades are integrated into a thinner, more comfortable body. It includes all the standard health and fitness tracking features, as well as some more advanced ones like an ECG for monitoring heart irregularities, overnight metrics to identify issues like sleep apnea, and more. As with past models, it remains an ideal fitness partner that can track activity levels and health metrics and push you toward your fitness goals.

Apple iPad A16 (2025): was $349 now $299 at Amazon You can get the latest Apple iPad A16 on sale for a great low price. The most significant upgrade compared to the previous generation model is the latest A16 chip for faster performance. You also get double the storage of 128GB as standard, a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display, and solid 12MP front and back cameras.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2024): was $999 now $849 at Amazon Processor: Apple M4

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 256GB Amazon's Prime Day sale has a $100 discount on the latest MacBook Air - a fantastic deal if you're looking for an everyday laptop. While this particular model is a relatively iterative upgrade over the previous 2024 M3 version, it's still more powerful, more power efficient, and features 16GB of RAM right out of the box. Overall, it's an outstanding buy.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2024): was $1,199 now $1,049 at Amazon Processor: Apple M4

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB If you need more storage, here's a $150 discount on the upgraded 512GB configuration. Apple is currently listing a record-low price on this excellent machine, so it's an easy recommendation to make. We're not a huge fan of the massive surcharge Apple wants for a storage upgrade, but this is likely to be the lowest price we'll see for a while on this configuration.

Apple MacBook Pro (M4 Pro, 2024): was $2,499 now $2,232 at Amazon The Apple MacBook Pro (M4 Pro) is one of the most powerful MacBooks available, with ample power ready to tackle intensive tasks. With a 14-core CPU and a 20-core GPU, productivity and gaming are a breeze, and it also helps that you'll have 24GB of unified memory. While still quite pricey on sale, it's a generous deal for a laptop that will serve you well for years.

Post-Prime Day deals – Headphones

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $89 at Amazon If you want to get your hands on Apple's all-new AirPods 4, you can find them on sale for $99, which is only $10 more than the Prime Day record-low. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and feature Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You also get a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for USB-C for wireless charging.

Sony WH-CH520: was $59.99 now $38 at Amazon Want a good pair of super-cheap headphones? There isn't a better option than these Sony WH-CH520, which are down to a great low price in the Amazon Memorial Day sale. They offer high-quality sound for the cost and a comfortable fit for all-day use. Of course, they lack some premium features found in more expensive cans, but these are an excellent buy if you're on a tight budget.

Beats Solo 4: was $199.95 now $97.99 at Amazon The Beats Solo 4 are a much more affordable option at 50% off and better priced in line with the level of audio quality and performance you can expect from these cans. The lightweight build, ergonomic design, and 50-hour battery life make them a convenient pick for commutes for most casual listeners. It might not be the most advanced set of headphones out there, but they are great value for some good-looking cans with lossless audio capabilities and plenty of utility.