Prime Day TV deals are ending soon - here are the 19 best 4K, QLED, and OLED TVs that I recommend from $80
My top Prime Day picks on this year's best-rated TVs
If you're reading this and still haven't snagged a Prime Day TV deal, then fear not. 90% off Amazon's Prime Day TV deals are still live, with record-low prices on this year's best-rated 4K, QLED, and OLED TVs.
As TechRadar's deals editor who specializes in TV sales, I've compiled a list of the best Prime Day TV deals still available today. I selected everything from premium OLED displays, which have been reviewed here at TechRadar, and budget smart TVs, with prices starting at just $89.99.
I've been very impressed with this year's Prime Day TV deals, thanks to lowest-ever prices on new OLED TVs, like the LG C5, massive savings on pricey best-sellers, like a 47% discount on Samsung's The Frame QLED TV and cheap big-screen cheap TVs, like this Insignia 65-inch 4K Fire TV for just $279.99.
You'll find more of the best Prime Day TV deals still available below, categorized by size, and a special section for OLED TVs. Keep in mind that Amazon's Prime Day sale ends tonight at Midnight PDT, and I guarantee you won't see price cuts like this until the big holiday sale event - Black Friday.
Today's best Prime Day TV deals still live
- Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was
$169.99now $89.99
- LG 48-Inch C5 OLED TV:
was $1,596.99now $1,196.99
- Insignia 50-inch F50 Series 4K Fire TV:
was $299.99now $169.99
- Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV: was
$399.99now $259.99
- Insignia 65-inch F50 Series 4K Fire TV: was
$449.99now $279.99
- Amazon 65-inch Omni QLED 4K Fire TV: was
$719.99now $449.99
- LG 65-inch C4 OLED TV: was
$2,699.99now $1,196.99
Prime Day OLED TV deals
The LG C4 is ranked number one in our best TV guide, and thanks to Prime Day, the 65-inch model is now available at its lowest price yet. The OLED display features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for enhanced performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
The all-new LG C5 is the successor to the C4, and Amazon is currently offering the 48-inch model at its lowest price yet. Awarded five out of five stars in our review, the OLED display delivers an outstanding picture thanks to LG's Alpha 9 AI processor Gen8, impressive gaming features, and a comprehensive smart platform featuring all-new AI capabilities.
Samsung's 65-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for $1,197.99 - a new record-low price, beating last year's Black Friday deal. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience, as well as Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.
The LG C3 is the predecessor of the LG C4 and has been a bestseller during holiday sales, such as Prime Day. Today's deal brings the 65-inch model down to $1,169 - a record-low price. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Additionally, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the ultimate gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek and thin design, and an updated webOS experience.
Our Samsung S95D review claimed that this stunning display is 'the very pinnacle of OLED TV', and it's easy to see why. Excellent picture quality, top-notch gaming performance, and a stunning design combine to offer one of the best OLED TVs available right now. While expensive, it's worth every penny, thanks to its 144Hz refresh rate and innovative new anti-glare and reflection technology. Today's Prime Day deal is another new record-low price thanks to a whopping $1,900 discount.
Sony's all-new Bravia 8 OLED TV is the successor to the popular Bravia 8 model and offers improved brightness, an impressive picture, and an overall premium picture experience that Sony OLED TVs are known for. It's also an excellent TV for gamers, with exclusive features for PS5. Today's Prime Day deal is a new record-low price and a fantastic buy if you want one of the best Sony OLED TVs on the market.
60-75 inch Prime Day TV deals
The best budget big-screen TV deal I've found for Prime Day is Insignia's 65-inch F50 Series 4K Fire TV on sale for an incredible price of $279.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream Prime Day purchase, and the 55-inch model just dropped to a jaw-dropping price of $797.99 – a new record-low price. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.
This deal nets you a 65-inch, mini-LED display for under $550. It delivers vibrant colors and strong contrast, has an easy-to-use UI and has a stack of gaming features including 4K, 144Hz, VRR and ALLM support - an excellent list at this price range and size.
What an incredible deal – we gave this new 2025 TV a very positive review, rating it 4.5 stars out of 5. For this to be this cheap is a fantastic deal. It's super-bright and handles reflections well, offering total HDR support, gorgeously bold colors, great contrast handling, and strong gaming features, including 4K 120Hz support for next-gen consoles.
Amazon's 75-inch Omni Mini-LED Series QLED TV is on sale for its lowest price yet. The Mini-LED TV delivers an immersive viewing experience, supporting HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision. Plus, you can easily find your favorite content thanks to the built-in Fire TV interface.
50-59 inch Prime Day TV deals
If you're looking for a mid-size budget TV, this Insignia 50-inch display is an incredible deal at only $169.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10, offering a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price if you need an affordable and capable display.
A 55-inch mini-LED display for under $450: what's not to like? The TCL QM6K is unparalleled value, delivering great picture quality with vivid colors, a solid list of gaming features and an easy to navigate smart TV platform. TVs like this at this price are what Prime Day is all about.
Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free instead of using your remote. Today's Prime Day deal brings the 55-inch model down to $339.99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year.
32-49 inch Prime Day TV deals
Amazon's cheapest Prime Day TV deal is the 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV, now on sale for just $89.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.
Amazon's Prime Day deals include this 40-inch 2-Series smart TV for just $169.99. For that price, you get smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.
You can get the best-selling Insignia 43-inch 4K Fire TV for just $129.99 - an incredible price. The Insignia F30 Series features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
