Acer Aspire 14 AI Copilot+ PC laptop deal defies the 2026 shortage with 16GB RAM and AI power for under $460

AI laptops usually aren't cheap, but the Acer Aspire 14 AI Copilot+ PC gets a price-cut down to $460 (was $830) at Amazon.

That’s a massive 45% discount for a modern AI-focused laptop with the latest hardware inside.

The 14-inch laptop has a WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display, so you get a little more vertical room than standard 1080p screens. It looks sharp and clean for everyday work, streaming, and creative tasks.

Power comes from an Intel Core Ultra 5 226V processor, paired with integrated Intel Arc graphics and a dedicated NPU rated up to 40 TOPS. The CPU, GPU, and AI hardware work together to keep performance smooth when switching between apps or using newer Windows AI features.

Today's top Acer Aspire AI laptop deal

Acer Aspire 14 AI Copilot+ PC: The Acer Aspire 14 AI Copilot+ PC pairs an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor with 16GB LPDDR5X memory and a 512GB SSD for fast everyday performance. Its 14-inch WUXGA display looks sharp, while the lightweight aluminum chassis and 180° hinge keep it practical for work, study, and creative tasks anywhere.

You get 16GB LPDDR5X RAM for fast multitasking and a 512GB SSD that keeps boot times quick while giving you plenty of space for files, apps, and projects.

This model also supports Copilot+ experiences, including features like Recall and smarter Windows search as updates roll out.

An AcerSense key on the backlit keyboard provides quick access to system settings and AI tools without having to dig through menus.

It comes in a lightweight aluminum chassis with a 180° lay-flat hinge, making it easy to adjust for work setups, meetings, or studying on the move.

Battery life is rated up to 22 hours in video playback testing, although real-world usage will usually land lower depending on brightness and workload. Even so, it’s built to last through long workdays.

It supports Wi-Fi 6E and comes with Windows 11 Home preinstalled.

At $460, this is one of the better laptop deals around for anyone wanting AI-ready hardware, solid everyday performance, and a premium-feeling build without spending close to four figures. In our review we called it "a sleek, portable laptop with stunning battery life."

