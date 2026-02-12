I found one of the biggest price cuts on a brand new Core Ultra 7 Dell laptop - this Dell 14 Plus is now under $700 for Presidents' Day
You get 16GB of DDR5, a 1TB SSD and a 2.5K IPS display
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
There are loads of great bargains to be had in the Dell Presidents' Day Sale, and if you're in the market for a powerful new laptop, the Dell 14 Plus laptop has dropped to $700 (was $1220) at Dell. With a $520 discount, it's one of the biggest price cuts I’ve ever seen on a brand new Ultra 7 machine.
Inside, you’re getting an Intel Core Ultra 7 256V processor with 8 cores, speeds up to 4.8GHz, and a 47 TOPS NPU. That Copilot+ PC badge means it’s ready for AI features built into Windows 11 Home.
Graphics come from Intel Arc, which is more than capable for creative apps, streaming, and everyday workloads.
Today's top Dell laptop deal
The Dell 14 Plus laptop packs an Intel Core Ultra 7 256V processor with 8 cores and speeds up to 4.8GHz, alongside Intel Arc graphics and 16GB of LPDDR5X memory. You also get a sharp 14in 2.5K IPS display, a fast 1TB NVMe SSD, Wi-Fi 7, Thunderbolt 4, and a slim 3.42lb aluminum build.
The 14in 2.5K IPS display runs at 300 nits with an anti glare finish and ComfortView Plus, so it’s sharp and easy on the eyes. It isn’t a touch panel, but the resolution bump over standard Full HD makes a real difference.
You also get 16GB of LPDDR5X memory at 8533MT/s and a 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. That’s plenty of headroom for multitasking, large files, and long term use.
Build quality looks premium with an aluminum lid and base in Ice Blue, while the whole system starts at just 3.42lb. It’s slim too at 0.67in, which makes it easy to slip into a bag.
Connectivity is stacked for a 14in laptop. There’s Thunderbolt 4 with DisplayPort 2.1 and Power Delivery, USB-C, HDMI 2.1, USB 3.2, and Wi-Fi 7.
You’ve also got a 1080p camera with dual mics, a fingerprint reader built into the power button, and a 64WHr battery paired with a 65W Type-C charger.
For $699.99 in the Dell Presidents' Day sale, this is serious hardware at a very affordable price.
Also consider
If you'd prefer a desktop, the Dell Tower packs serious power for professionals who need speed and headroom. It runs on an Intel Core Ultra 7 265 processor with 20 cores and 30MB cache, backed by 32GB of DDR5 memory. You get a fast 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD and Windows 11 Pro preinstalled.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.