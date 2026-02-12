There are loads of great bargains to be had in the Dell Presidents' Day Sale, and if you're in the market for a powerful new laptop, the Dell 14 Plus laptop has dropped to $700 (was $1220) at Dell. With a $520 discount, it's one of the biggest price cuts I’ve ever seen on a brand new Ultra 7 machine.

Inside, you’re getting an Intel Core Ultra 7 256V processor with 8 cores, speeds up to 4.8GHz, and a 47 TOPS NPU. That Copilot+ PC badge means it’s ready for AI features built into Windows 11 Home.

Graphics come from Intel Arc, which is more than capable for creative apps, streaming, and everyday workloads.

Today's top Dell laptop deal

Save $520 Dell 14 Plus Laptop: was $1,220 now $700 at Dell The Dell 14 Plus laptop packs an Intel Core Ultra 7 256V processor with 8 cores and speeds up to 4.8GHz, alongside Intel Arc graphics and 16GB of LPDDR5X memory. You also get a sharp 14in 2.5K IPS display, a fast 1TB NVMe SSD, Wi-Fi 7, Thunderbolt 4, and a slim 3.42lb aluminum build.

The 14in 2.5K IPS display runs at 300 nits with an anti glare finish and ComfortView Plus, so it’s sharp and easy on the eyes. It isn’t a touch panel, but the resolution bump over standard Full HD makes a real difference.

You also get 16GB of LPDDR5X memory at 8533MT/s and a 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. That’s plenty of headroom for multitasking, large files, and long term use.

Build quality looks premium with an aluminum lid and base in Ice Blue, while the whole system starts at just 3.42lb. It’s slim too at 0.67in, which makes it easy to slip into a bag.

Connectivity is stacked for a 14in laptop. There’s Thunderbolt 4 with DisplayPort 2.1 and Power Delivery, USB-C, HDMI 2.1, USB 3.2, and Wi-Fi 7.

You’ve also got a 1080p camera with dual mics, a fingerprint reader built into the power button, and a 64WHr battery paired with a 65W Type-C charger.

For $699.99 in the Dell Presidents' Day sale, this is serious hardware at a very affordable price.

