I track laptop deals for a living, so I have a good idea of what’s a genuine bargain, and what just looks like one. Best Buy has one of the best deals I’ve seen in a while, but you’ll have to act fast if you want to get it.

The Dell 14 Plus 2-in-1 Laptop is currently just $649.99, a $450 saving from the usual price of $1,099.99. What makes it an even better deal is the same machine is still listed at $1,219.99 on Dell’s own site.

This is a current-generation model built around Intel’s Core Ultra platform, not an older refresh being cleared out. It's powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 256V, an 8-core processor with boost speeds up to 4.8GHz, and includes a dedicated neural processing unit rated at up to 47 TOPS.

Today's top Dell 14 Plus 2-in-1 Laptop deal

You get 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM running at 8533MHz, which is faster than what you’ll find in many laptops priced much higher than this. Storage comes in the form of a 1TB PCIe SSD, giving you plenty of room for files, photos, and projects.

The 14-inch display uses a 16:10 aspect ratio with a 1920x1200 resolution. It’s a touch screen, supports active stylus input, and reaches up to 300 nits of brightness.

It’s not aimed at color-critical work, but it’s well suited to documents, web browsing, streaming, and general productivity.

The 2-in-1 hinge lets the screen fold all the way back, so it can be used as a tablet when that’s more convenient.

It weighs about 3.55lb and measures just 0.65 inches thick, making it easy to carry around. Dell rates battery life at up to 24 hours, and charging is handled over USB-C.

You get Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, USB-A, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth. There’s also a 1080p webcam, a backlit keyboard, stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro tuning, and a fingerprint reader for quick sign-in.

At $649.99, this isn’t just a decent discount. It’s a rare case where a modern, well-spec’d 2-in-1 undercuts both its usual retail price and Dell’s own listing by a wide margin.

If you’re shopping for a lightweight Windows laptop that doesn’t feel compromised in any department, this one is well worth serious consideration.

