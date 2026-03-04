'Highly adjustable, remarkably comfortable': Autonomous ErgoChair Pro is the office chair we return to over and over, and it's $100 off

If you spend hours at a desk every day, you owe it to yourself to sit in something that actually supports your back. A good chair isn’t a luxury, it’s an essential. When your seat fits properly and moves with you, long work sessions feel far less draining.

I’ve found a great deal on one of our favorite chairs. The Autonomous ErgoChair Pro is currently priced at $499 (was $599) at Best Buy.

This was the one we called "a fantastic ergonomic chair with great adjustability and a very comfortable seat even for all-day comfort," when we tested it out for ourselves. So, it's an easy recommendation from us.

The ErgoChair Pro is built for adjustability. The seat height ranges from 18.5 to 22 inches, so you can dial it in to match your desk and posture. It supports up to 300lbs and sits on a sturdy five-point base with smooth-rolling casters.

Today's top office chair deal

Save $100 Autonomous Ergochair Pro: was $599 now $499 at Best Buy The Autonomous ErgoChair Pro is a fully adjustable ergonomic office chair built for long days at your desk. It offers adjustable seat height, lumbar support, and armrest width, plus a breathable mesh back and foam seat for comfort. The chair reclines with tilt control, swivels 360 degrees, and includes an adjustable headrest for added support.

In our glowing review we declared it to be “a highly adjustable, remarkably comfortable, and aesthetically pleasing chair that we find ourselves returning to over and over again.”

The backrest uses breathable mesh to keep air flowing, while the seat uses foam cushioning for all-day support. There’s also adjustable lumbar support, which makes a real difference during long stretches of work.

The chair reclines and includes tilt-tension control with a tilt lock, so you can lean back when you need a break or lock it upright when it’s time to focus. A 360-degree swivel keeps movement easy around your workspace.

The armrests feature adjustable width, helping you keep your shoulders relaxed instead of hunched. The headrest is also adjustable in height, adding extra neck support when you’re leaning back.

At 46 inches tall, 29 inches wide, and 29 inches deep, it has a solid presence without feeling oversized. The cool gray finish keeps the look modern and clean in most office setups.

If you’re sitting for hours every day, upgrading your chair could be one of the smartest changes you make. At $499, this is a solid opportunity to improve your comfort without paying full price.

