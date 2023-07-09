Autonomous A72 ErgoChair Pro Review

Why you can trust TechRadar We spend hours testing every product or service we review, so you can be sure you’re buying the best. Find out more about how we test.

The ErgoChair Pro (A72) from Ergonofis is an impressive chair with a plethora of adjustability, a high comfort level, and a great overall look. Some office chairs look too gimmicky or flashy, while this one looks great, and with a range of color options, this chair can be a great addition to nearly any workspace.

(Image credit: Collin Probst // Future)

Unboxing and First Impressions

Right off the bat, this chair does take quite a bit of assembly. It came in a single, huge box that was awkward to maneuver by myself. However, this chair was a breeze even with the large number of pieces to assemble. It took around 18 minutes, with one (experienced) person building it. I have used this chair for a while at one of my workstations and am thrilled with it. Even from the first time I sat in it, I loved how it almost encouraged great posture and an active core.

The overall aesthetic of the chair is clean and simple while also looking high-quality and elegant. It's a tricky balance. The colorway and lines are simple, but the extra elements, lumbar support, headrest, and leavers show that this chair has more going on than a standard cheap conference room chair.

(Image credit: Collin Probst // Future)

Design and Build Quality

Specs Dimensions: 29 x 29 x 46 - 50in

Seat Height: 18 - 20in

Weight Limit: 300lb

This chair has more leavers than most of the chairs that we have tested in our time. There are adjustments for the backrest lean, seat height, back tension, seat angle, and seat position. These adjustments allow for the perfect seat for a day of work. I've used this chair for a full 8-hour day (admittedly, I'm not standing though I have sit-stand desks everywhere) and have been comfortable. It took 5 minutes and then a few little tweaks here and there to make sure that the chair was dialed in perfectly for me.

A good portion of areas on this chair is made from plastic, though all of those areas feel quite durable and by no means feel cheap or like they will break. Unlike some chairs, this one can be conformed and customized to the user rather than pushing you to sit as intended.

While there are few metal pieces on this chair, this is not a flimsy or delicate seat. This mostly plastic frame is still quite durable and feels like it will last quite some time, and I plan to keep it as long as possible.

(Image credit: Collin Probst // Future)

In Use

We have tested many chairs. We have sat in many seats that range in comfortability and price. Altogether, for the money, this chair is phenomenal. It's very comfortable, mid-priced in the world of ergonomic office chairs, and it's quickly becoming one of my favorite options.

The minimal padding in the arms is something I have grown to appreciate. It's firm and supportive, which is perfect for an office chair where my entire goal of that chair is to boost productivity. I love how quickly I can adapt it to whatever work I do at that time. I have a full desk setup at this workstation with monitors, an external keyboard and mouse, and a hybrid Mac Mini / MacBook Air setup. When sitting, I can have the arms level with the desk, giving me the perfect angle to reduce strain on my arms and wrists. When using my laptop, I can drop the armrests under my desktop to allow me to roll in a little closer. When I want to draw on my iPad, I can kick back with my feet on my desk and lean back quite far for maximum comfort.

At this workstation, I previously had a cheaper model chair (not on any of my guides for best chairs, don't worry) that would slowly cause back pain and fatigue during a long day. Now, only after a few days of using this chair, I have noticed that this pain has gone away, and I feel relief when sitting on my ErgoChair Pro from Autonomous. Sitting in this chair has helped alleviate back pain and even wrist pain from the wrong angles.

(Image credit: Collin Probst // Future)

Final Verdict

There are cheaper chairs, and there are better chairs at double the price. However, this chair is fantastic for the money and even the rough price range. If you are looking for a chair that can support your back, give you flexibility in seating position, and you want to be adjustable to fit you as an individual person, this chair is a great option to consider.