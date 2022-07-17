Most comfortable gaming chair: ergonomic seats for every budget

If you're looking for the most comfortable gaming chair on the market, you've come to the right place. While many chair manufacturers will throw words like 'ergonomic' and 'supportive' into marketing material, it can be a smidge overwhelming trying to find just how comfortable the seats are, especially if you suffer from back pain or generally need better support.



Gaming chairs are especially guilty of not being as supportive or comfortable as they should be, which can be a pain if you enjoy gaming for several hours, or perhaps if your gaming setup also doubles as your work desk, forcing you to spend almost the entire day in one position. We suggest investing in a standing desk if you're currently sat for most of the working week as it should help reduce any health risks that come with a sedentary lifestyle, though a comfortable chair will also do wonders.

It should be noted that many of the chairs on our list don't look like a typical gaming chair, but that's for a good reason. Where racing-style seats are undoubtedly popular, they might not offer the best support, so it can be worth sacrificing style over substance to ensure you're getting the best ergonomics to suit your needs.

If comfort or back support isn't a concern (looking at you, youthful teenagers) then we have some funkier alternatives on our list of the best gaming chairs, and for those of you that need a nice seat for a home office you can also check out our list of the best office chairs where the options listed are a little more catered towards a working environment than a gaming one.

If you're still here because you need a suitable option for both work and play, we have a decent selection that should cater to every taste and budget so read on to find which of the most comfortable gaming chairs will be the best choice for you.

The most comfortable gaming chair 2022

(Image credit: Future)

1. Mavix M9 The most comfortable gaming chair on the market Specifications Dimensions: 26.5 x 27 x 56.75 inches (W x D x H) Seat height: 22.5 - 27 inches (minimum to maximum) Maximum load: 300 pounds Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Incredible seat comfort + Dynamic lumbar support + Premium wheels Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Some parts not as premium as others

The Mavix M9 is far from cheap, but it's worth every penny if you're looking for the most comfortable gaming chair on the market. You're getting dynamic lumbar support on top of an already ergonomic design that will support you where you need it most, and both the back height and headrest can be adjusted to better suit your shape and size.

Not only that, but you're also getting a 'Cool Gel M-Foam' seat cushion to keep your tush from overheating (and we can attest that it really does mean "cool"). The build quality is also top-notch which should help to erase any buyer's guilt if you don't like paying for a premium product. Sure, there are more affordable offerings on the market, but many of them won't offer the same quality and comfort as the Mavix M9.

Check out our full review: Mavix M9

(Image credit: Ikea)

2. IKEA Markus The most comfortable gaming chair on a budget Specifications Dimensions: 24 x 23 x 50-55 inches (W x D x H) Seat height: 18 - 22 inches (minimum to maximum) Maximum load: 250 pounds specifications Colour Black Condition New Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Affordable given the quality on offer + Mesh back which is breathable + Has a 10-year warranty Reasons to avoid - Few adjustable features

The IKEA Markus chair is a great comfortable chair option for those of you that have to adhere to a smaller budget. It might not have all of the 'gamer' style that some of the options on this list have, but it'll still look right at home next to a gaming PC or games console, and not everyone wants their furniture to be emblazoned with game logos or garish colors.

You can adjust the Markus for height, tilt, and the back can be locked in place, or it can be reclined, plus the back is made of a mesh material to let the air through and provide better breathability, which is always good for those longer sitting sessions.

This is a solid chair that isn't going to cost you the earth, and it even comes with an impressive 10-year guarantee for those who might be worried that a budget buy won't last.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 The best ergonomic chair for stylish gamers Specifications Dimensions: 29.5 x 27.5 x 57 inches (W x D x H) Seat height: 19.5 - 23 inches (minimum to maximum) Maximum load: 290 pounds Today's Best Deals View at Secretlab (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Extra-large seat + Adjustable, integrated lumbar support + High-quality design and construction Reasons to avoid - Limited height adjustment

The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 is a redesign of the original Secretlab Titan gaming chair, and while it shares many of the same design elements, the updated model is far and away the most comfortable of the two.



This will appeal more to folks who love to match their gaming furniture to a surrounding environment thanks to all of the aesthetic options you get, from simple faux leather or cloth, up to designs inspired by your favorite games or esports teams.



The racing-seat style gets a lot of criticism in other brands, but Secretlab has made this into one of the best ergonomic options for lengthy gaming sessions, with adjustable built-in lumbar support, and cold-cure memory foam padding, and a fully magnetic memory foam head pillow.

Check out our full review: Secretlab Titan Evo 2022

(Image credit: Future)

4. Mavix M4 A cheaper alternative to the M9 Specifications Dimensions: 51 x 27 x 20 inches (H × W × D) Seat height: 18 - 21 inches Maximum load: 250 pounds Reasons to buy + Comfortable and ergonomic + Per-caster brakes + Solid construction Reasons to avoid - Fabric might feel rough on sensitive skin - Limited adjustability

The Mavix M4 is the latest midrange gaming chair from the up-and-coming brand, and like the company's more premium offering, the Mavix M9, the M4 delivers where it counts. Its more affordable price inevitably means it lacks some of the more luxurious features of the M9, and it's not got the same style as an offering from Secretlab or Razer, but in terms of practicality and comfort the M4 is a fantastic chair for gamers and home workers alike.



The M4 features per-wheel brakes that can securely anchor your chair in place with a quick kick of the heel, but the armrests are only height adjustable, so you won't get the same 4D adjustments found across most of the gaming chair market. Still, that's a small price to pay considering the Mavix M4 is one of the most comfortable gaming chairs you’re going to find at this price, if not the most comfortable, at least in terms of the seat cushion.

While it lacks the M9’s Cool Gel M-Foam seat with breathable ATR fabric, the Mavix mesh and HD foam provides plenty of support, and the backrest offers plenty of lumbar support with a system that molds to your body rather than needing manual adjustments.

Check out our full review: Mavix M4 review

(Image credit: Humanscale)

Humanscale makes some of the best high-end ergonomic office chairs, with the Humanscale Freedom being our top pick for gamers. It looks pretty nice, with a range of color options that you can match to your existing setup, but the Freedom has a really clever trick up its sleeves when it comes to comfort - it adjusts itself automatically to fit the ideal ergonomics for your body.

That's right, It's designed to do away with the complex knobs or levers and instead will, for example, automatically adjust the backrest resistance to the optimal level based on how much pressure you apply. The end result is a whole lot of comfortable sitting, without having to do any thinking about tension settings and so forth.

A large downside is that this is far from a cheap option, but many of the best ergonomic chairs come at a high price, and this is yet another example where you really do get what you paid for. To sweeten the deal, this chair is backed by a 15-year warranty, which should inspire confidence in its build quality.

Read our full Humanscale Freedom review

(Image credit: Herman Miller)

6. Herman Miller Aeron The best Herman Miller for everyone Specifications Dimensions: 27 x 16.75 x 41 inches (W x D x H) Seat height: 15-20 inches Maximum load: 350 pounds specifications Condition New, Refurbished Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Design Within Reach (opens in new tab) View at 2Modern (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Three size options + Great ergonomics + A design icon with fantastic looks Reasons to avoid - Expensive, and the extras push up the price further

It was only a matter of time before a Herman Miller chair appeared on this list, as while they're notoriously expensive, they're also considered by many to be the cream of the crop for ergonomic, comfortable office chairs. The Aeron is one of Herman Miller's most iconic designs, so while it's not a gaming chair per say, this will offer a much better experience during lengthy sessions than a cheap racer-style bucket seat.



If you needed further reassurance that this is worth its hefty price tag, then you'll be pleased to know that Herman Millar has sold over seven million of them, and that level of popularity speaks for itself. We find the ergonomic features are great for spinal support and a healthy posture, and you're also getting precise control over the arms, seat height, depth, and recline.

(Image credit: Future)

The Razer Iskur is the brand's first venture into the gaming chair market, and a successful one at that. This is a high-quality seat that would be a fantastic option for fans of Razer who might want to match up their chair to an already Razer-filled setup, and it's comfortable despite being the most affordable chair under the brand.

It's a little on the firm side thanks to its high-density foam, but that only adds to its enhanced support, and you're even getting built-in fully-sculpted lumbar support rather than a separate lumbar pillow that might ride up or otherwise not be as adjustable. It’s made of premium construction and quality materials too, so you don't have to worry about it falling apart after a couple of years.

One of the biggest issues is that this is really a chair built for smaller folk, so if you're above average height and height then it might not be as good an option as alternatives on the list that could better accommodate for your size, but otherwise this is a fantastic gaming throne.

Read the full review: Razer Iskur

(Image credit: Steelcase)

8. Steelcase Gesture The best ergonomic chair for customization Specifications Dimensions: 24 x 24 x 40 inches (W x D x H) Seat height: 16 - 20 inches Maximum load: 400 pounds specifications Colour Black, Blue Condition New Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Newegg (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Top-notch adjustable armrests + Automatic lumbar support Reasons to avoid - Manual lumbar adjustment is an extra

Steelcase is another well-known name in the ergonomic chair world, with our top pick for gamers being the Gesture. It has a slightly unusual design, but that's for a good reason as the armrests can be adjusted in just about any way imaginable to best accommodate your frame. You can even equip it with a headrest if you like to have additional support to your neck while your play games into the night.

Steelcase has designed the seat to automatically adjust its lumbar support to the user’s body and weight too, though you can also include additional lumbar support as an add-on, and this can be manually controlled if you feel the automatic adjustments are unsuitable.

Our main criticism is that while its style is certainly practical, it lacks the typical 'gamer' look that some folk like to have, so you'll need to look at a more traditional gaming chair brand if you're a fan of garish colors or designs, but if you prefer to have a more 'professional' look to your office furniture then this is a solid buy.

(Image credit: Herman Miller)

9. Herman Miller Embody x Logitech G The best Herman Miller gaming chair Specifications Dimensions: 43.5 x 29.5 x 29 inches Seat height: 15 - 20 inches Maximum load: 300 pounds specifications Condition New Today's Best Deals View at Herman Miller (opens in new tab) View at 2Modern (opens in new tab) View at Design Within Reach (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Designed for healthy sitting during long gaming sessions + Four-layered seat cushion for maximum comfort + Fully adjustable height, arms and seat depth Reasons to avoid - Not the most breathable material choice

Herman Miller's Embody was another option in its range of premium office chairs, only this time we can officially say this is a gaming chair thanks to its partnership with Logitech G to create features and support that can aid in lengthy gaming sessions.

It features a backfit adjustment so that you can tune the chair to your spine, a smooth tilt that mimics your natural pivot points, and a seat with four breathable layers for comfort and airflow. As with most gaming and office chairs these days, height, arms and seat depth are fully adjustable so that you can ensure the chair will be the best fit for your body.

There's also an extra layer of foam to better support your posture while you play and the use of a new copper-infused cooling foam to prevent heat from building up. Color options are a tad restrictive and if we're being honest, it still doesn't have the typical 'gamer' style, but this is very much a premium piece of furniture and it's styled as such.

The only reason this ranks lower than the classic Aeron is because of its higher pricetag, but if you can afford it, this is without a doubt one of the most ergonomic gaming chairs in the world.

(Image credit: Razer)

10. Razer Enki Pro A seriously pricey-but-premium gaming chair Specifications Dimensions: 27 x 20 x 38 inches (W x D x H) Seat height: 65 - 80 inches Maximum load: 300 pounds Reasons to buy + Magnetic memory foam head pillow + Built-in lumbar support + Premium build quality Reasons to avoid - Expensive for a gaming chair - You can't change green stitching

Razer wasn't playing around when it designed the Enki Pro gaming chair. This is a seriously pricey buy if you're just looking to match something to your Razer setup, but if you're hunting for ergonomic design and build quality then I challenge you to find a racing-seat style chair that can beat it.



The construction is almost entirely solid metal, and that's reflected in the arm adjustments which can be controlled by smooth metal buttons and paddles rather than the plastic affair that you find on cheaper alternatives. The headrest pillow is similar to that on the Secretlab Titan Evo in that it attaches to the chair with magnets rather than a strap, only this is designed to also support your neck and shoulders, with a much stronger magnetism.



It's last on our list because of its eye-watering price, but don't let its placement fool you - this is one of the best quality products designed with the gamer aesthetic in mind on the market, and without a doubt the most comfortable racing bucket-style seat across any budget.