'Elegant and ingenious': The Herman Miller Embody is our best office chair for long hours - now our top pick for comfort gets a $406 price-cut

The best office chair we've ever tested for long hours at your desk has a truly golden discount right now, with the Herman Miller Embody down to $1624 (was $2030) direct from Herman Miller.

This is the office chair we described as "elegant and ingenious", delivering excellent levels of comfort throughout our testing period. As far as I'm concerned, this is one of the best ergonomic chairs you can buy anywhere, at an unmissable price.

What sets the Embody apart, however, is the dynamic backrest's pixelated support. As the BackFit adjustment distributes your weight and relieves pressure on the tailbone, it creates a floating sensation in the seat.

For me, the Embody is the modern benchmark for pressure distribution, natural alignment, and healthy movement. Instead of locking you into a fixed posture, it keeps your body engaged with a mix of active and passive ergonomics.

In our review, we noted that "prioritizing your comfort is clearly at the heart of the Herman Miller x Logitech Embody with its Backfit backrest design and layered hybrid (foam and spring) seat. We’ve spent about a month in this chair, using it for work and play. And, even when we’re burning the candle at both ends, it has kept that promise of comfort."

Its signature spinal design lets you fine-tune the backrest to match your spine. At the same time, Pixelated Support in the seat and back conforms to your micro-movements, helping reduce pressure build-up during long sessions.

The narrow back promotes proper posture while still giving you freedom to shift and stretch. A breathable four-layer seat combines elastic suspension with independently moving support coils, so comfort won't fade away after a few hours.

Adjustments are straightforward — you get a pneumatic seat lift, adjustable armrests, and a seat height range from 16in to 20.5in.

Overall height runs from 42in to 43.5in, with a 29.5in width and 29in depth. It supports up to 300lbs and sits on a die-cast aluminum frame with a five-star base.

It arrives fully assembled, which is always welcome when you’re spending this much.

Herman Miller backs it with a 12-year warranty, and that kind of coverage adds confidence if you’re planning to keep it for the long haul.

It’s also made with 42% recycled materials and is 95% recyclable at the end of its life.

At $1624, it’s still a big investment and I won't pretend otherwise. But for a chair built to last well over a decade, the Embody more than justifies itself.

