I found the perfect budget office chair for ergonomics - the FlexiSpot ErgoX has dynamic lumbar support that adjusts with your posture

One of my favorite office chairs has got big price-cut right now. The FlexiSpot ErgoX with footrest is now $280 (was $420) at Amazon.

For anyone spending long hours at a desk, that’s a huge discount on a feature-packed chair built for comfort and support.

This chair is all about adjustability. Seat depth moves between 17 and 20 inches, height adjusts from 20.1 to 22.4 inches, and the tilt functions make it easy to fine tune your sitting position. It supports users from 5'1" to 6'2", with a 400-pound weight limit.

The dynamic lumbar support stands out here, paired with a five-level adjustable back and a 3D headrest that helps keep neck and shoulders from tensing up during long work sessions. If you like to lean back between tasks, the recline and tilt setup gives you room to relax without feeling unstable.

Today's top office chair deal

Save $140 FlexiSpot ErgoX Premium Ergonomic Office Chair with Footrest: was $420 now $280 at Amazon The FlexiSpot ErgoX Premium ergonomic chair packs serious comfort into a modern desk setup. Adjustable seat depth, height, lumbar support, headrest, and 3D armrests help dial in the perfect fit, while breathable mesh keeps airflow moving. The retractable footrest adds relaxed recline options, making long workdays feel easier. It’s practical, supportive, and built for daily use.

The 3D armrests are fully adjustable for height, forward and back movement, plus swivel, so you can line them up with your desk and typing position instead of forcing your arms into awkward angles. Small adjustments like that make a real difference by the end of the day.

Another nice touch is the breathable mesh construction, which keeps airflow moving so you don’t get that warm, sticky feeling that some office chairs cause.

The materials feel premium, and the class 4 gas lift adds confidence that this chair can handle daily use without wearing out quickly.

The retractable footrest adds something you don’t often see at this price. Pull it out for quick breaks, recline back a little, and the chair shifts from work mode into relaxation mode fast.

Even better, the modern black finish fits neatly into almost any home or office setup.

At $280, this is one of the better ergonomic chair deals I’ve seen lately. It packs in serious adjustability, comfort-focused features, and a clean design without pushing into ultra-premium pricing.

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your desk setup, this FlexiSpot deal makes that decision a whole lot easier.

For more top picks we've extensively tested, check out our extensive round-up of the best office chairs.