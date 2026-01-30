This $110 standing desk deal from our favorite maker fixes the biggest design flaw found on almost every other budget model

One of my favorite office furniture brands has got an amazing deal on right now - the FlexiSpot EN1 electric standing desk is just $110 (was $170) at Amazon.

For me, a good sit-stand desk allows me to stay comfortable during long sessions, switch posture when needed, and keep cables and gear organized without sacrificing stability.

But how does this cheap standing desk beat many rivals? The FlexiSpot EN1 has a 48 x 24-inch one-piece desktop.

It's an important distinction at this price. Many budget standing desks rely on split or spliced tops (basically, two pieces of wood with a seam across the middle). That can lead to flex and instability over time. So, the single-piece surface here helps keep the desk feeling solid, especially for multi-monitor setups or heavier office gear.

Today's top standing desk deal

Save 35% ($60.01) FlexiSpot EN1 One-Piece Standing Desk: was $169.99 now $109.98 at Amazon The FlexiSpot EN1 standing desk offers a 48″×24″ one-piece desktop with sturdy, wobble-resistant construction and electric height adjustment from about 28.9″ to 46.5″. It supports up to 176 lb, includes four memory presets for quick height changes, and assembles with minimal effort, making it a practical, affordable upgrade for home offices and multi-monitor setups.

With its 48in work surface, there’s enough space for a laptop, one or two monitors, and everyday accessories without feeling cramped.

Height adjustment is fully electric, with a range from roughly 28.9in to 46.5in. That covers seated and standing positions for most users and allows you to switch throughout the day.

The control panel includes four memory presets, so you can save preferred heights and move between them quickly.

The motor operates smoothly and quietly, which is great if you’re working in a shared space, or on calls, or simply don’t like noise.

The steel frame supports up to 176 pounds, which is more than enough for typical home office or creative setups.

Assembly is also very straightforward compared to many standing desks. Thanks to fewer parts and a simplified build process you’re less likely to spend an afternoon wrestling with instructions. This will be especially good news for any first-time standing desk buyers.

FlexiSpot is one of the more established names in the office furniture space for good reason - in our tests, its desks and chairs have performed exceptionally well for the price. And the budget-priced EN1 reflects that with a focus on quality and practicality. At $109.98, I really can’t recommend it highly enough.

For more options, check out our extensive round-up of the best standing desks.

More standing desk deals