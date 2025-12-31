The 8 most comfortable office chairs that saved our backs in 2025

In 2025, my team and I tested 20 of the best office chairs (bringing our total count to almost 100 office chair reviews). So, as we head towards 2026, I've hand-picked the most comfortable models we've reviewed this year.

I've found it fascinating reading back through all our 2025 reviews, seeing the office chair market shift from functional and corporate furniture towards wellness-first designs and, in one case, a true next-gen seat with electric adjustments.

I'm looking forward to seeing how the office furniture space develops in 2026, with softer fabrics and more eye-catching silhouettes that - thanks to the rise of hybrid working - look as good in the home as they do in the office.

If you're upgrading your workspace for the new year, these are the most comfortable seats you can get at a range of budgets - all tested by the TechRadar Pro team.

Boulies EP200

Excellent for work and play

(Image credit: Boulies)

I've been using the Boulies EP200 every day since I first reviewed it back in February - and it hasn't let me down yet. It's firm and supportive, and the all-mesh build makes it highly breathable (although there is a variant with a foam cushioned seat). True to the company's gaming heritage, it's ideal for work and play and all-day sitting all at an extremely reasonable price.

Read our full Boulies EP200 review

Humanscale Freedom

A piece of art masquerading as an office chair

(Image credit: Collin Probst // Future)

The Humanscale Freedom is a gorgeous office chair with a stunning design and some clever ergonomic engineering. We found this one very, very comfortable to sit on for long periods of time. Although we found it can take a bit of getting used to, it boasts an exceptional number of customizations, with the chair automatically adjusting in response to your weight and posture.

Read our full Humanscale Freedom review

Sihoo Doro C300 Pro

(Image credit: Collin Probst // Future)

The Sihoo Doro C300 Pro is an upgrade on one of my favorite office chairs (the Pro-less and budget-priced C300). This mid-range model proved superb for ergonomics and comfort, featuring a dynamic lumbar support, 6D armrests, and a design that fits a range of body types. If those armrests locked into place, it would be almost entirely perfect.

Read our full Sihoo Doro C300 Pro review

FlexiSpot C7 Max

Ideal for taller and bigger users

(Image credit: Collin Probst // Future)

The C7 Pro Max - sometimes known as the C7 Max or C7 Morpher, with only minor design differences - is a larger spin on one of the best models we've ever tested: the FlexiSpot C7. This one is perfectly suited to big and tall users thanks to its wider seat and taller, broader backrest with 10-point height adjustment. It supports users up to 330lb and 6'11", with the chair excelling in the adjustability and comfort stakes.

Read our full FlexiSpot C7 Pro Max review

Hinomi H2 Pro

A foldable office chair

(Image credit: Collin Probst // Future)

Beyond its comfort, which includes a highly adjustable lumbar support, what really appeals to me about the Hinomi H2 Pro is the design itself. See, this office chair has a collapsible backrest, folding down to be easily stored away when you want to turn your home office back into a true living space. A perfect pick for those who want to save on space (and don't want a cumbersome office chair in the way).

Read our full Hinomi H2 Pro review

LiberNovo Omni

The next-gen office chair

(Image credit: Collin Probst // Future)

In all my years testing office chairs, I've never seen anything quite like the LiberNovo Omni. Sure, it may look like your classic executive-grade office chair, complete with a gorgeous ergonomic design. But what sets this seat apart is the inclusion of electric adjustments built into the armrests, letting you fine-tune your fit. I wouldn't be surprised to see more of this from premium chairs in the future. From what I can see, beyond the US, it's only available from the official site here.

Read our full LiberNovo Omni review

Eureka Ergonomic Nox

A genuine leather office chair for professionals

(Image credit: Collin Probst // Future)

I've always liked Eureka Ergonomics' range of desks and chairs - they're always beautifully designed and well-built. The Nox is no different, with its genuine leather covering, bold silhouette gently tapering at the lumbar support, and sweeping armrests that glide around the chair to the metal seat base. Just a striking design all over.

Read our full Eureka Ergonomic Nox review

Branch Aire

A stylish office chair with excellent airflow

(Image credit: Collin Probst // Future)

Branch is behind some of my top-rated office chairs, like the Verve and the Ergonomic Pro. But the Aire is something different - an all-mesh seat that delivers exceptional levels of airflow, all wrapped up in a sleek and stylish design that, as is typical with Branch, makes it very well-suited to both home and office use. During our tests, we found this chair provided superb comfort and support for extended periods at work.

Read our full Branch Aire review

