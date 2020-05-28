Best all-in-one computer 2020: top AIO PCs for home and office

Welcome to our pick of the best all-in-one computers money can buy in 2020. One this page you'll find top picks for all-in-one PCs that offer the power of a traditional desktop PC, but with all the internal components installed in the display, which makes them ideal for decluttering your desk.

The best all-in-one computers are great for offices, homes or studios where desktop space is at a premium. It’s no coincidence that all-in-one computers are favored by professionals in the creative industry, especially the Surface Studio 2 or iMac Pro .

Their space-saving and decluttering benefits aside, another good reason to opt for one of the best all-in-one computers– instead of a traditional tower PC – is that they can save you some money as well.

Many AIO computers boast more than enough power to meet all your computing needs for the price of one. Think about it: if you get a tower with comparable power, you’ll have to pay separately for a monitor as well. That is, unless you’ve already got a really good one at home already. If you opt for an AIO, the display already comes with the package.

1. Surface Studio 2

The best all-in-one computer for artists

CPU: Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 - GTX 1070 | RAM: 16GB – 32GB | Storage: 1TB - 2TB SSD | Display: 28-inch 4,500 x 3,000 PixelSense display

Powerful

Nothing like it

Very expensive

Back when the original Surface Studio hit the streets, it was a game changer for artists and content creators alike. And, even in 2019, the sequel still stands in a league of its own. The Surface Studio 2 doesn’t just feature the same gorgeous display and unique functionality, but it also ups the power significantly, making it a much more future-proof device. It’s still extraordinarily expensive, but if your use case is right for the Surface Studio 2, then, it’s hard to think of a better all-in-one PC.

Read the full review: Surface Studio 2

2. iMac Pro

The best all-in-one computer from Apple

CPU: 10-18 core Intel Xeon W | Graphics: AMD Radeon Pro Vega 56 - Vega 64 | RAM: 32GB - 128GB | Storage: 1TB - 4TB SSD | Display: 27-inch 5K (5,120 x 2,880) Retina display

Extraordinarily powerful

Beautiful Retina display

Very expensive

The iMac Pro, more than any other computer on this list, is aimed squarely at professionals – and it has the hardware to back it up. Packed with up to an 18-core Intel Xeon processor and up to 128GB of RAM, there isn’t a single thing you could throw at the iMac Pro to slow it down. And, while it is, without a doubt, outrageously expensive – it doesn’t really matter. If you’re the type of person that needs this level of power (you know who you are) then the price is absolutely justified.

Read the full review: iMac Pro

3. Dell XPS 27 AIO

A well-rounded jab at Apple’s ageing iMac

CPU: Intel Core i5 – Core i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 630; AMD Radeon RX 570 | RAM: 8GB – 32GB | Storage: 1TB HDD – 2TB SSHD; 512GB SSD | Display: 27-inch 4K (3,840 x 2,160) display

Handsome display

Virtually unparalleled built-in sound

Relatively expensive

No HDMI in

The Dell XPS 27 AIO comes with this amazing articulating stand, and it comprises a mix of a massive 4K UHD resolution touchscreen with six ear-numbing speakers. Not only is it an attractive design, but it’s also top notch when it comes to power. Whether you’re making your own beats or listening to someone else’s, watching movies or editing your own, the Dell XPS 27 AIO is easily one of the best all-in-one PCs, and should be at the top of your list when shopping for a new PC.

Read the full review: Dell XPS 27 AIO

4. HP Envy Curved All-in-One

A spectacle in everyway

CPU: Intel Core i5 - Core i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GTX 950M - AMD Radeon RX 460 | RAM: 8GB - 16GB | Storage: 1TB SSHD, 1TB - 2TB HDD; 256GB SSD | Display: 34-inch WQHD (3,440 x 1,440)

Enveloping ultra-wide display

Full-bodied audio

Privacy-minded pop-up web camera

Exceptionally bulky

Not to be shown up by the 5K iMac or new Dell XPS AIO, HP has its own unique take on the all-in-one desktop. Though it also has all its components stored in its base like the Surface Studio, the HP Envy Curved All-in-One also adds in a booming speaker bar. Add in the ultra-wide curved screen and this is one of the best and most immersive PC for enjoying movies.

5. iMac (27-inch, 2019)

Everyone’s favorite all-in-one

CPU: Intel Core i5 - Core i9 | Graphics: AMD Radeon Pro 570X - Radeon Pro 580X | RAM: 8GB - 64GB | Storage: 2TB SSHD - 2TB SSD | Display: 27-inch Retina 5K (5,120 x 2,880)

Beautiful screen

Plenty of power

Expensive

We went all of 2018 without a new iMac, but it looks like the wait was worth it. And, while the new iMac looks exactly like the 2017 model, it’s what’s inside that counts. Apple’s all-in-one PC has been refreshed with all new components, including 9th-generation Intel desktop processors, Radeon Pro graphics and faster SSDs. And, because that luxurious 5K Retina display is still there, it’s a no brainer for all the Apple fans out there.

Read the full review: Apple iMac (27-inch, 2019)

(Image credit: Future)

6. Lenovo Yoga A940

An iMac alternative

CPU: 8th-generation Intel Core i7-8700 | Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 560 4 GB | RAM: 32 GB DDR4 2666 MHz | Storage: 1 TB 5400 RPM + 256 GB PCIe SSD | Display: 27" 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS Multi-touch

Good price

Stylus included

Older components

Screen not great in direct light

Lenovo’s latest all-in-one offering isn’t as powerful as Apple’s premium AIO, the iMac Pro, or even the recently updated iMac, which now offers a 9th-generation Intel Core configuration. After all, the 8th-generation chips and Radeon RX 560 graphics are aging at this point. However, it is still plenty powerful to meet the needs of creative professionals out there who are not entirely impressed by Apple’s pricey machines. On top of that, the Lenovo Yoga A940 has a few aces up its sleeves, including 100% Adobe RGB support and Dolby Vision, a set of Dolby Atmos speakers, a port offering that’s more generous than Apple’s all-in-one, and a stylus included in the box.

Read the full review: Lenovo Yoga A940