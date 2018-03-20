Best 2-in-1 laptop 2018: the best convertible laptops ranked

Once you’ve experienced computing on a 2-in-1 laptop, you won’t want to go back. On the other hand, once you’ve taken the best 2-in-1 laptop for a spin, it’s impossible return to a normal, old non-convertible notebook. Judging by a recent patent filed by Microsoft, smartphones could soon follow in the footsteps of these versatile machines with their flexible hinges.

Today, though, you have a broad variety of devices to choose from that can comfortably rest on top of you workspace. And, you don’t have to settle for sub-par performance either – as they’re all as fast as any ‘conventional’ laptop you can get your hands on. Sure the MacBook Pro might seem enticing, but it’s not rocking an 8th-generation Intel processor or a 4K screen. The best 2-in-1 laptops, however, do. They’re also wildly more playful and fun to use because of their exciting touch screen capabilities. And now that Windows 10 S is going to become a toggle-able mode with the Spring Creators Update, they’re about to become even more flexible very soon.

Most of the best 2-in-1 laptops are convertible, meaning they rotate on a hinge and you’ll accidentally touch the keyboard a lot when they’re in tablet mode. A slim few are detachable, like the Surface Book 2, whose high-resolution PixelSense display is held up by sheer magnetic force. The lot of these choices are compatible with styluses as well, though they’re often sold separately. As such, we’ve been sure to mention the pros and cons of each device as follows.

1. Samsung Notebook 9 Pro

Hands down, the best 2-in-1 laptop there is

CPU: Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 – AMD Radeon 540 Graphics (2GB GDDR5) | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch – 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) LED display with Touch Screen Panel | Storage: 256GB SSD

Uses S-Pen to great effect

Excellent look and feel

Inconsistent battery life

Downward-firing speakers

The Samsung Notebook 9 Pro can go head-to-head with the 15-inch MacBook Pro, and for a substantially lower cost. Though it’s limited to only one configuration, albeit across two different sizes, the Samsung Notebook 9 Pro is as powerful as it is pragmatic. Defined in part by its inclusion of the S-Pen, this heavy-hitting hybrid is every bit as capable as Microsoft’s Surface Book and without the need to recharge its stylus.

2. Google Pixelbook

Making good on its Android promises

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 615 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 12.3 inch QHD (2,400 x 1,600) LCD touchscreen | Storage: 128GB – 512GB SSD

Gorgeous design

Vibrant, responsive display

Android app support

Expensive

Pixelbook Pen sold separately

No biometric login

Google’s new Pixelbook does something that we couldn’t have seen coming. It takes the Chromebook platform and shoots it straight into the stratosphere, competing with premium products from Apple and Microsoft. It’s able to accomplish this herculean task by beefing up the internals and, more importantly, by including full Android app support. This means that this device tears down the barriers that would prevent macOS or Windows users from jumping on the Chromebook bandwagon. It might cost a lot more than other Chromebooks on the market, but the Pixelbook is truly the future of the platform.

3. Asus Chromebook Flip

A 2-in-1 Chromebook Android users won’t refuse

CPU: Intel Pentium – Core m7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 510 – 515 | RAM: 4GB – 8GB | Screen: 12.5-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) LED backlit anti-glare display | Storage: 32GB – 128GB eMMC

Elegant tablet mode

Gorgeous, vivid screen

No out-of-box Android support

Middling speakers

We get it, the Pixelbook is enticing, but it’s also out of your price range. In that case, the Asus Chromebook Flip C302 is a choice alternative. Having introduced a touchscreen and convertible design to Google’s cloud-based Chrome OS, the Asus Chromebook Flip is made better by its compatibility with Android apps. That’s right, just like the Pixelbook, you can use the Asus Chromebook Flip for Google Play apps, albeit after installing an out-of-the-box update.

4. Microsoft Surface Book 2 (13-inch)

A hole in one for 2-in-1s

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 – Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 (2GB GDDR5) | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.5-inch, 3,000 x 2,000 PixelSense display | Storage: 256GB – 1TB

Very good battery life

Powerful

Very expensive

No Surface Pen included

Though many heads will be turned to the 15-inch model this time around, as Microsoft recently debuted a large-sized laptop for the first time ever, the 13.5-inch rendition of the Surface Book 2 deserves your attention nonetheless. To start, it comes with a 7th- or 8th-generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processor, respectively, depending on your needs. But, per usual with the Surface devices, the draw isn’t what it can do on the inside, but rather, how it can transform on the outside. Not only can its screen be detached from its keyboard, but it’ll last longer too.

5. Lenovo Yoga 920

Multi-faceted dexterity that stomps the competition

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8 – 16GB | Screen: 13.9-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) – UHD (3,840 x 2,160) multitouch IPS with integrated camera | Storage: 256GB – 1TB PCIe SSD

Lovely design

Thin

Lacks graphical power

Keyboard still annoys in tablet form

Gamers ought to look elsewhere, but for everyone else, the Lenovo Yoga 920 is a passable alternative to the ludicrously expensive Surface Book 2. For those who value, well... value over a screen that can be detached completely from its keyboard, the Lenovo Yoga 920 has a lot of good to offer. The design, for instance, is less pronounced and has the subtlety of a more traditional Ultrabook. Meanwhile, it’s thin and powerful all the same.

6. Microsoft Surface Book 2 (15-inch)

Two inches closer to perfection

CPU: Intel Core Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB GDDR5) | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 15-inch, 3,240 x 2,160 PixelSense display | Storage: 256GB – 1TB PCIe SSD

Crazy long battery life

Massively powerful

No up-firing base speakers

Small trackpad

To be fair, we loved the 13-inch Surface Book already, so when we first caught word that a 15-inch Surface Book 2 was in the works, our expectations were amplified. In the end, Microsoft’s second 2-in-1 laptop isn’t perfect, but it is an impressive feat held back by a handful of (frankly necessary) concessions. For starters, this machine features cutting-edge 8th-generation Intel processors and Nvidia 10-series graphics for gamers and creative types alike. Pair that with its nifty convertibility, and we have ourselves a winner.

7. HP Spectre x360

A 2-in-1 with an affinity for high fashion

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) – UHD (3,840 x 2,160) IPS touch panel | Storage: 256GB – 1TB

Stylus included

Stunning features

Weak hinges

Annoying keyboard layout

A handsome 2-in-1 with a strikingly thin frame, the HP Spectre x360 now brandishes the might of Intel’s 8th-generation Kaby Lake Refresh architecture. So, despite its slim chassis and weighing only 2.78 pounds (1.26kg), this version of the Hewlett-Packard flagship is ready not only to stream 4K video, but to run your favorite games at 720p using integrated graphics tech. Otherwise, if you’re a creative type, it comes with the HP Pen, unlike some stylus-less hybrids.

8. Samsung Notebook 7 Spin

A half-hearted effort that surprisingly pays off

CPU: Intel Core i5 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 256GB SSD

Excellent keyboard

Long battery life

Fuzzy 480p webcam

Stylus not included

While other laptop makers are adding discrete graphics and increasing their screen sizes, Samsung has decided it’s best to lay low with the Samsung Notebook 7 Spin this year. It works, but seemingly unintentionally so. Because it scraps the Nvidia chip, the 13-inch Samsung Notebook 7 Spin can be used for up to 7 hours at a time without charge. It also has a better keyboard than you would expect, although we are disappointed in the lack of a bundled stylus.

9. Lenovo Yoga 720 (15-inch)

MacBook Pro hydraulics in a Windows 10 hybrid

CPU: Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 630 – Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch, Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) – Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160) IPS LED multitouch | Storage: 256GB – 1TB PCIe SSD

Unparalleled 2-in-1 performance

Competitive battery life

No HDMI or SD card slot

Down-firing speakers

If the 13-inch Lenovo Yoga 720 is a caterpillar, the 15-inch model is a majestic butterfly, freshly hatched from its snug cocoon. Outfitted with the choice between only the best HQ series Core i5 and i7 processors, this 2-in-1 is competitive spec-wise with the 15-inch MacBook Pro while remaining but a fraction of the cost of Apple’s flagship machine. What’s more, it even has the ports you know and love in addition to the still-blossoming USB Type-C interface.

10. HP Spectre x360 15

This 15-inch hybrid is more portable than you think

CPU: Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 940MX; Intel HD Graphics 620 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch, Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160) UWVA eDP BrightView | Storage: 256GB – 1TB PCIe SSD

Flawless keyboard

Spectacular design

Less than stellar battery life

Trackpad gets in the way of typing

More than just a basic hardware refresh, the HP Spectre x360 is as easy on the eyes as it is to use. Because the keyboard feels natural to the touch, there’s no debate as to whether this 2-in-1 is better as a laptop or as a tablet; it comes equally recommended as both. If it made a peep, what with its silent fans and subdued chiclet keys, the HP Spectre x360 15 may even garner a few jealous stares.

