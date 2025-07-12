Amazon Prime Day 2025 is nearly over, but there are still plenty of laptops that need a good home. We've been hunting for deals since the beginning of this year's event, and these are the absolute cream of the crop.

Whether you're looking for a great price on a MacBook, a discount on a Windows gaming laptop, or a Chromebook for school, we've got you covered. If you see one you like, don't wait around - these deals won't last much longer.

Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals

Save $400 Alienware Aurora 16 gaming laptop: was $1,499.99 now $1,099.99 at Best Buy Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5060

Processor: Intel Core 7 240H

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB SSD Save $400 on the Alienware Aurora 16 gaming laptop when you shop at Best Buy. This system strikes a sensible balance between gaming proficiency and affordability, featuring a GeForce RTX 5060, Intel Core 7 240H, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Those specs offer a sweet spot for high-paced, competitive gaming in titles like Rocket League or Counter-Strike 2 and just about any indie title you like.

Save $250 Asus TUF Gaming F16: was $1,099 now $849 at Amazon Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4050

Processor: Intel Core 5 210H

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB The TUF brand from Asus has long offered some great budget gaming laptops, and the new F16 is no exception. With an RTX 4050 GPU and next-gen Intel Core 210H processor, this is an affordable system that won't let you down.

Save $250 MSI Vector 16 HX AI: was $2,499 now $2,249 at Best Buy Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5080

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB Need a monster of a gaming laptop? Forget Amazon, Best Buy has you covered: the MSI Vector 16 HX AI packs a mighty RTX 5080 GPU along with a cutting-edge Intel Core Ultra HX chip with built-in NPU for handling AI workloads as well as multitasking when gaming.

Save $100 Acer Nitro V: was $949 now $849 at Amazon Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4050

Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB A modest $100 discount, but still worthy of inclusion: the Acer Nitro V brings an RTX 4000 GPU and Core i7 processor to the table, powering a super-fast 165Hz 15-inch display.

Save $1,320 HP Omen Max: was $3,599.99 now $2,279.99 at HP US Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB SSD

GPU: Nvidia RTX 5090 This is an absolutely phenominal deal from HP that is easy to miss. On HP's webite it's offering a very decent $700 off this incredibly powerful gaming laptop. However if you put the code LEVELUP20 in at the checkout, you get a further 20% discount for a total saving of a phenomenal $1,320 - quite possibly the biggest discount I've ever seen for a single product on Prime Day. For the price you're getting an absolutely incredible gaming laptop packed with cutting edge components, including a 24-core Intel Core Ultra processpr, 32GB DDR5 RAM and the Nvidia RTX 5090 graphics card - the best laptop GPU you can get right now. You'll be able to play any game at maximum settings on its 2K screen for years to come (and you can hook it up to a 4K monitor and it won't skip a beat either).

Amazon Prime Day Chromebook deals

Save $80.04 HP Chromebook x360: was $359.99 now $279.95 at Amazon Display: 14-inch

Processor - Intel Pentium Silver N5000

RAM - 4GB

The HP Chromebook x360 acts as a hybrid tablet and laptop thanks to its 2-in-1 foldable design. It boasts a long battery life of up to 12 hours, and it's protected by HP’s 1-Year Limited Hardware Warranty. Don't miss it!

Save $121.99 HP Chromebook 14: was $309.99 now $188 at Amazon Display: 14-inch

Processor - Intel Celeron N4020

RAM - 4GB

This HP Chromebook 14 is another budget-friendly laptop this Amazon Prime Day that's an easy recommendation at $188. It houses the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, suitable for everyday use, work, or school. Casual gaming is also possible thanks to its Intel UHD Graphics 600, so don't hesitate to purchase.

Save $100 Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook: was $249 now $149 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Celeron

RAM - 4GB

Storage - 64GB This Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook is a basic device, but it's cheap, making it a great buy for light use such as general browsing and schoolwork. It also boasts full-day battery life thanks to the lean but perfectly functional Chrome OS from Google, meaning it's best suited for students or those always on the move. If you have around $150 to spend and need a cheap laptop, then you won't find a better option right now.

Amazon Prime Day MacBook deals

Save $100 Apple MacBook Air M1: was $699 now $599 at Walmart Display - 13 inches

Processor - Apple M1

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB It blows my mind that Walmart still has stock of the MacBook Air M1 after dropping it to a new lowest-ever price of $599. Sure, newer M2, M3 and M4 models are available – but this is still excellent value for money for a powerful all-around laptop. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, praising Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design and long-lasting battery life. At this price, it's ideal for students looking for their first MacBook.

Save $100 Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022): was $799 now $699 at Best Buy Processor: Apple M2

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 256GB Head to Best Buy for $100 off the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air. This was the first MacBook Air in the lineup to receive a facelift, including new colorways, a larger screen, and excellent battery life thanks to the efficiency of the M2 chip. It's an absolute powerhouse when it comes to productivity, and with that beautiful Liquid Retina display front and center, there's little this laptop doesn't excel at.

Save $200 Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,099 now $899 at Best Buy Display - 15 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want, then that's what you get – and it's now reduced to its lowest-ever price at Best Buy. Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points – its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive laptop that was awarded a full five stars - though it's worth noting this model comes with the slightly older M3 chip, rather than the latest M4 one.

Save $150 Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2025): was $1,199 now $1,049 at Amazon Processor: Apple M4

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB If you're looking for a powerful MacBook, here's a $150 discount on the upgraded 512GB MacBook Air, which brings the price down to a record low. We're not a huge fan of the massive surcharge Apple wants for a storage upgrade, but this is likely to be the lowest price we'll see for a while on this configuration.

Save 11% Apple MacBook Pro (M4 Pro, 2024): was $2,499 now $2,232 at Amazon Processor: Apple M4 Pro

RAM: 24GB

Storage: 512GB The Apple MacBook Pro (M4 Pro) is one of the most powerful MacBooks available, with ample power ready to tackle intensive tasks. With a 14-core CPU and a 20-core GPU, productivity and gaming are a breeze, and it also helps that you'll have 24GB of unified memory. While still quite pricey on sale, it's a generous deal for a laptop that will serve you well for years.

Save $170 Apple MacBook Pro (M4, 2024): was $1,599 now $1,429 at Amazon Processor: Apple M4

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB Apple's latest M4 chip is incredibly performant and marries perfectly with macOS and Apple Intelligence. I've highlighted what I believe to be the sweet spot, 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM, but you can upgrade both specs for a reasonable price bump (those models are also on sale). This is a fantastic laptop if you're a creative heading back to school in a few months, and it even comes with some decent gaming prowess for your downtime leisure. Combine that with the Liquid Retina display that never misses and you have an all-around all-star for $170 off during Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Day Windows laptop deals

Save $700 HP Pavilion Laptop 16t-af000: was $1,199.99 now $499.99 at HP US Display - 16 inches

Processor - Intel Core Ultra 5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB This deal offers a huge $700 saving on the HP Pavilion laptop with 16-inch display. At this price, you're getting an affordable, large-screen laptop that's idea for day-to-day tasks. The only issue is that 8GB of RAM is quite low these days, but for casual use, browsing the web and light photo editing, you should still get a great experience without spending a fortune.

Save $350 HP OmniBook 5 Flip: was $899.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen AI 5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB There's a solid $350 saving on this powerful and versatile HP OmniBook 5 Flip right now at Best Buy. It offers impressive performance for the price, with powerful components such as a modern AMD processor, a massive 16GB of RAM and a healthy 512GB SSD for storage. You can comfortably handle everyday tasks, most demanding work, video calls, media streaming and more with this laptop, all with the option to flip it around to a 14-inch touchscreen tablet when the need arises, too.

Save $200 HP OmniBook 7 Flip: was $1,099.99 now $899.99 at Amazon Display - 16 inches

Processor - Intel Core Ultra 5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB Fancy a large screen 2-in-1 device? Then the OmniBook 7 Flip is definitely worth considering, especially with 11% off for Prime Day. Its 2K 16-inch touchscreen feels great to use, and it's backed up with some great specs that will keep Windows 11 feeling fast and fresh no matter what tasks you're performing on it. Having a 16-inch screen on a 2-in-1 means you've also got a huge tablet-like device that's ideal for creative work and watching TV shows on.

Save $420 Dell 14 Plus: was $1,249.99 now $829.99 at Dell Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7-258V

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB SSD The Dell 14 Plus is one of our favorite mid-range Windows laptops thanks to its excellent design and competitive specs. This particular configuration is a little on the pricey end, but you do get an Ultra 7 chipset, 32GB of RAM, and a 2.5K display - meaning it's absolutely stacked for features. If I was looking for a decent everyday laptop for everything from work to demanding productivity applications, then I'd be very tempted by this deal.

Save $350 Dell XPS 13: was $1,099.99 now $749.99 at Dell Processor: Snapdragon X Plus

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 256GB SSD This is an incredible Prime Day deal for the latest model of one of the best laptops of all time. This is the base model, so there are some compromises: there's no touchscreen and the X Plus chip isn't as powerful as the X Elite - plus 256GB storage is quite low these days. However, you really can't argue when the price is this low for such a good laptop, and it'll still offer more than enough performance for most people. If you do want a laptop with a more powerful configuration, check out the XPS 13 deal below.

Save $450 Dell XPS 13: was $1,499.99 now $1,049.99 at Dell Processor: Snapdragon X Elite

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB SSD Dell's XPS 13 laptops are always worth keeping an eye out for during Prime Day, as we often see big price cuts for what are some of the best laptops you can currently buy. Right now, one of the biggest discounts you'll find is for this Snapdragon-equipped model, which also features an impressive 32GB of RAM. With a Snapdragon chipset, you'll get great performance and almost unbeatable battery life out of this model, although it does lack the Thunderbolt 4 ports that are exclusive to Intel versions. This deal has already dropped by a further $50 since the start of Prime Day!