Sure, Amazon Prime Day is winding down in just a few hours — but as one famous pilot once said, never tell me the odds … especially when it comes to getting a great deal. And while we’ve already spotted some stellar Lego discounts, this one stands out as an exceptional find on everyone’s favorite droid.

Right now, Amazon is taking $72 off one of the best R2-D2 sets Lego has ever released, bringing the price down to just $167.99 from its original $239.99 MSRP. Even better? This set is no longer available directly from Lego, making it an especially worthwhile pickup.

Originally launched in May 2021, this version of R2-D2 is packed with clever details — from a hidden lightsaber and retractable periscope to a rotating dome head. It’s the ultimate brick-built tribute to the galaxy’s most iconic astromech. Best of all, you also get an R2-D2 Minifigure and will build a replica of R2–D2 with all of R2-D2's specs out of Lego.

Considering this is a return to a record-low price on a retired Lego set, you’ll want to act fast — before it vanishes faster than the Millennium Falcon making the Kessel run.

Prime Day deal: Lego R2-D2

Save 30% Lego Star Wars R2-D2 set: was $239.99 now $167.99 at Amazon Thanks to an excellent Prime Day 2025 deal – that landed on day four of four for this sale event – you can score this rare, retired Lego R2-D2 set for just $167.99. That's thanks to an immediate $70 discount from the $239.99 MSRP. It's an excellent deal and a way to build everyone's favorite droid.

At an excellent discounted price of $167.99, you'll get this R2-D2 and build the astromech – plus the display stand – out of 2,314 Lego pieces. Once complete, the droid will be over 12.5 inches in height and have plenty of posable parts, including a rotating head.

Of course, a majority of the pieces on the outside will be used to build the iconic mostly blue and white outer shell of R2-D2, including the top with various sensors. It even features the gold piping around two of the main legs. The middle leg, as you might suspect, does actually retract here as well.

You'll also find a ton of easter eggs on and inside this R2-D2 Lego set, including Master Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber. The front hatch opens to explore tools, and a periscope will come out of the head. It's a really incredible set that's a treat for any Star Wars fan, but also for someone who wants a challenging and rewarding Lego build.

Not for nothing, the price-per-brick ratio is quite favorable with this sharp discount, coming in at around just $0.07 per brick. That's stellar, but you'll want to act quickly, as there is no telling how much longer this galactic deal will be available on Amazon.

And if you're more with the dark side, check out this still-sticking-around deal on an Imperial Star Destroyer.