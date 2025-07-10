How to watch Big Brother USA Season 27 online from anywhere

Big Brother USA 2025 is more The Shining than 1984, with the contestants checking into the creepy Hotel Mystère instead of the traditional house. Why the drastic change? This is the 25th anniversary season of the show, and, to paraphrase Delbert Grady's immortal line: "You’re the caretaker, Julie Chen Moonves, you’ve always been the caretaker."

You can watch Big Brother USA 2025 online from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Time and date: 8pm ET/PT each Wed, Thu and Sun from Jul 10 (US, CA) TV channel: CBS US stream: Paramount Plus Use NordVPN to watch any stream

The change isn't just cosmetic, either. Big Brother USA 2025 will follow a murder mystery theme, replete with “unexpected twists and turns, including a masked visitor, a secret accomplice, and the shocking arrival of a ‘Mystery Houseguest’ whose identity will remain under wraps.”

16 contestants, including "aura painter" Ava Pearl, man of the people, unemployed Vince Panaro and, if the ten-gallon didn’t give it away, bull rider Rylie Jeffries, will enter Hotel Mystère, but little do they know that contestant No.17 will be in there with them.

The AI Arena is also coming back, which means potential evictees will get the chance to save their skin by winning a mini-game.

Read on as we explain how to watch Big Brother USA 2025 from anywhere.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch Big Brother USA 2025 but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use one of the best VPNs to watch Big Brother USA 2025 from anywhere:

Exclusive deal NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.39 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Big Brother USA 2025 in the US

Big Brother USA 2025 premieres with a 90-minute special at 8pm ET/PT on Thursday, July 10 on CBS. Episodes air at 8pm ET/PT each Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday. Wednesday episodes are 90 minutes long as standard; Thursday episodes are 60 minutes long (aside from the premiere) and feature live evictions; Sunday episodes are 60 minutes long (apart from the July 13 episode). If you don't have the channel on cable, you can stream CBS via Fubo ($84.99/mo). However, your best option for watching Big Brother USA 2025 is Paramount Plus with Showtime, which is live streaming every episode, as well as the Big Brother Live Feeds, which launch at 12:30 a.m. ET on Monday, July 14. A subscription usually costs $12.99 per month, but for a limited time you can get your first two months for $0.99 apiece. Basic Paramount Plus subscribers can stream episodes on-demand the day after they air. Not in the US? Anyone from the US who wants to watch their usual streaming service from abroad can do so by using a VPN.

How to watch Big Brother USA 2025 in Canada

Big Brother USA 2025 airs on Global TV in Canada, starting Thursday, July 10 at 8pm ET/PT. As in the US, episodes air at 8pm ET/PT each Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday. Wednesday episodes are 90 minutes long as standard; Thursday episodes are 60 minutes long (aside from the premiere) and feature live evictions; Sunday episodes are 60 minutes long (apart from the July 13 episode). If you don't have the channel on cable, there's the Stack TV service, which carries a number of channels, including Global TV, and is available via Prime Video, Fubo and more. It’s free to Prime Video subscribers for the first seven days and CA$12.99 per month thereafter. Outside of Canada? Use a VPN to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream at home.

Can you watch Big Brother USA 2025 in the UK? Big Brother USA doesn't have a home in the UK. If you're an American or Canadian traveling across the pond, however, a VPN will help you tune in. NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review.

Can you watch Big Brother USA 2025 in Australia? Any plans to make Big Brother USA 2025 available to watch in Australia are yet to be announced at the time of publication. Americans and Canadians currently away from home can use a VPN to watch Big Brother 27 from abroad.

Big Brother USA 2025 preview trailer

Big Brother 27 Cast Reveal | Meet the Houseguests - YouTube Watch On

Big Brother USA 2025 cast

Amy Bingham, 43, insurance agent, Stockton, California

Zach Cornell, 27, marketing manager, Cartersville, Georgia

Lauren Domingue, 22, bridal consultant, Lafayette, Louisiana

Isaiah "Zae" Frederich, 23, salesperson, Provo, Utah

Jimmy Heagerty, 25, AI consultant, Washington, DC

Ashley Hollis, 25, attorney, New York City, New York

Rylie Jeffries, 27, professional bull rider, Luther, Oklahoma

Kelley Jorgensen, 29, web designer, Burbank, South Dakota

Mickey Lee, 35, event curator, Atlanta, Georgia

Vince Panaro, 34, unemployed, West Hills, California

Ava Pearl, 24, aura painter, New York City, New York

Morgan Pope, 33, gamer, Los Angeles, California

Adrian Rocha, 23, carpenter, San Antonio, Texas

Keanu Soto, 33, dungeon master, McKinney, Texas

Cliffton "Will" Williams, 50, college sports podcaster, Charlotte, North Carolina

Katherine Woodman, 23, fine dining server, Columbia, South Carolina

Can I watch Big Brother USA 2025 for free? Yes. PlutoTV is streaming a 24/7 live feed free on their website.