How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 10 online and from anywhere

The biggest group of queens in herstory have come together to compete in the ‘Tournament of All Stars,’ each hoping to earn a place in the coveted Drag Race Hall of Fame and walk away with a $200,000 prize. Keep reading as we explain how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 10 online from anywhere in the world.

The format is a little different this season, taking a bracket-style approach. Eighteen contestants will be split into groups of six, with the top three queens advancing to the semifinals. The winning trio will face off before the final Lip Sync Smackdown for the Crown determines who joins the Drag Race hall of fame and takes home the cash prize. It’s a fresh twist sure to bring drama, fierce lewks and plenty of sashays before a winner is crowned.

Among the queens competing are All Stars veteran Ginger Minj, Lydia B. Collins from season 17, and season 14 standouts Alyssa Hunter, Bosco, Daya Betty, DeJa Skye, and Kerri Colby.

RuPaul returns to the judges’ panel with Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, Ts Madison, and Law Roach. Guest judges include Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Ice Spice, Chappell Roan and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Read on for how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 10 online and from anywhere.

Can I watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 10 for free? Season 10 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars isn't set to stream on any free services, however, viewers in the US to potentially make use of the Paramount Plus 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars from anywhere

For those away from home looking to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, you may be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 10 online from anywhere:

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 10 in the US

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 10 is set to stream on Paramount Plus in the US, with the first two episodes hitting the streamer on Friday, May 9. A subscription to Paramount Plus costs $7.99 a month (or $12.99 with Showtime), but new users can make use of a 7-day FREE trial. A Paramount Plus subscription also includes access to all of its original programming, including the likes of Halo, Yellowjackets, Tulsa King and 1883, as well as loads of hit movies like new release Smile 2. Traveling outside of the US? You can stream Drag Race on Paramount Plus from anywhere with a VPN.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 10 online in the UK

Episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars will stream on WOW Presents Plus in the UK, with season 10 arriving on Friday, May 9. Wow Presents Plus costs just £4.33 per month or £43.38 per year and is home to (almost) everything Drag Race, including Global All Stars and international shows from Italy, France, Spain, Belgium and Holland, plus loads more LGBTQ+ content. It doesn't host "Drag Race U.K." though, but the good news is that that show airs for free on BBC iPlayer. UK resident traveling abroad? Simply download a VPN to stream new episodes no matter where in the world you are.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 10 online in Canada

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 10 will stream exclusively on Crave in Canada. Episodes arrive every Friday starting May 9. Crave plans start at at CA$11.99 a month up to CA$22 for the Premium plan. Opting for an annual subscription could save you over 15%. Abroad right now? You'll need to download a VPN to tune in just like you would if you were at home.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 10 online in Australia

Stan is the place to stream season 10 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Down Under. Episodes begin on Friday, May 9. Stan's pricing starts at $12 per month for the basic tier up to $21 per month for Premium. Aussie overseas? You could download a VPN to stream just as you would back in Oz.

All you need to know about RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 10

Drag Race All Stars season 10 trailer

Drag Race All Stars season 10 line-up

Season 10 of Drag Race All Stars features the biggest crop of queens ever:

Acid Betty (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 8)

(RuPaul's Drag Race Season 8) Aja (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9)

(RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9) Alyssa Hunter (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14)

(RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14) Bosco (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14)

(RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14) Cynthia Lee Fontaine (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 8)

(RuPaul's Drag Race Season 8) Daya Betty (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14)

(RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14) DeJa Skye (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14)

(RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14) Denali (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13)

(RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13) Ginger Minj (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 7)

(RuPaul's Drag Race Season 7) Irene the Alien (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15)

(RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15) Jorgeous (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14)

(RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14) Kerri Colby (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14)

(RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14) Lydia B. Kollins (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17)

(RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17) Mistress Isabelle Brooks (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15)

(RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15) Nicole Paige Brooks (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 2)

(RuPaul's Drag Race Season 2) Olivia Lux (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13)

(RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13) Phoenix (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 3)

(RuPaul's Drag Race Season 3) Tina Burner (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13)

Drag Race All Stars season 10 episode schedule

Episode 1: Friday, May 9

Friday, May 9 Episode 2: Friday, May 9

Friday, May 9 Episode 3: Friday, May 16

Friday, May 16 Episode 4: Friday, May 23

Friday, May 23 Episode 5: Friday, May 30

Friday, May 30 Episode 6: Friday, June 6

Friday, June 6 Episode 7: Friday, June 13

Friday, June 13 Episode 8: Friday, June 20

Friday, June 20 Episode 9: Friday, June 27

Friday, June 27 Episode 10: Friday, July 4

Friday, July 4 Episode 11: Friday, July 11

Who are the judges for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 10? The main judges of course include the RuPaul, alongside Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and Ts Madison and Law Roach. The confirmed guest judges are as follows:

Cynthia Erivo

Ariana Grande

Ice Spice

Chappell Roan

Colman Domingo

Kate Beckinsale

Susanne Bartsch

Adam Shankman

Jamal Sims

Mayan Lopez

Devery Jacobs

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Is there a Drag Race All Stars spin-off? RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked will air alongside the main show on Paramount Plus every Friday delivering all the behind the scenes drama as the queens head backstage and await their fates.