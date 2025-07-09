How to watch The Amazing Race Canada season 11 online FREE from anywhere
$250,000 prize up for grabs for these intrepid teams of explorers
The Amazing Race Canada is back with 11 fresh teams of intrepid travellers looking to traverse the Great White North in the search for comradeship, self discovery and a grand prize of CA$250,000. Read on to see how you can watch The Amazing Race Canada season 37 online from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.
Time and date: 9pm ET/PT every Tuesday from July 8
Watch free: CTV (Canada)
With Jon Montgomery once again hosting the jet setting proceedings, The Amazing Race Canada sees the competing pairs – from married couples to mother and son duos – taking on challenges and navigating their way across the country with scarcely anything but their own wits to rely on.
One team per week will be eliminated, while the winner of each stage gets an amazing prize. The episode 1 winners of season 11, for example, received CA$10,000 and a trip to Bali.
As well as Montgomery, there are some familiar faces featuring in The Amazing Race Canada season 11. Previous contestants Sam May and Brendan McDougall are now a couple and are back for another try. While you may recognize actor Grace Dove from the likes of The Revenant and Resident Alien.
We’ve got all the information you need on where to watch The Amazing Race Canada season 11 online and stream episodes no matter where in the world you are.
Watch The Amazing Race Canada season 11 streams for free
The Amazing Race Canada season 11 will air on CTV at 9pm ET/PT each Tuesday, starting July 8.
That means episodes will also be available to stream FOR FREE on the network’s on-demand platform after airing.
Episodes will also land on the Crave streaming service the day after they air on CTV.
Outside of Canada? Use a VPN to gain access to all the CTV And Crave content you'd normally stream at home – including The Amazing Race Canada season 11.
Unblock any stream with a VPN
If you're keen to watch The Amazing Race Canada season 11, but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.
Use one of the best VPNs to watch The Amazing Race Canada season 11 from anywhere:
NordVPN – get the world's best VPN
We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.
The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.39 per month, and includes an a FREE Amazon gift card (until July 10). There's also an all-important 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you.
Can I watch The Amazing Race Canada in the US, UK or Australia?
Much like its participants, The Amazing Race Canada doesn't travel outside of the Great White North.
So while the US has the original iteration of The Amazing Race and the UK has Race Across the World, the Canadian version isn't broadcast in those parts of planet.
If you're a Canadian who is currently overseas and still want to watch your free CTV stream of The Amazing Race Canada season 11, you can still stream episodes by downloading a VPN. More information above.
The Amazing Race Canada season 11 preview
The Amazing Race Canada season 11 cast
- Jonathon Braun (26) & Jesse Harink (33), best friends
- Blake Burnett (26) & EB Burnett (22), siblings
- Aditi Deonarine (40) & Michele Peter (39), cousins
- Grace Dove (33) & Joe Syme (35), siblings
- Rebecca Ekenale Watt (33) & Rebecca Merasty (35), friends
- Demetres Giannitsos (33) & Ika Wong (40), married
- Blair Gladue (51) & Skylene Gladue (45), married
- Esosa Igbinosun (35) & Osas Igbinosun (31), siblings
- Celia Koughan (29) & Lacey Koughan (26), siblings
- Sam May (26) & Brendan McDougall (32), couple
- Louis Octeau-Piché (32) & Marie Octeau (58), son and mother
The Amazing Race Canada season 11 episode guide
Season 11 of The Amazing Race Canada is expected to run for 10 episodes:
- Episode 1 – "Canada Is Something Special": Tuesday, July 8 Stream now
- Episode 2 – Tuesday, July 15
- Episode 3 – Tuesday, July 22
- Episode 4 – Tuesday, July 29
- Episode 5 – Tuesday, August 5
- Episode 6 – Tuesday, August 12
- Episode 7 – Tuesday, August 19
- Episode 8 – Tuesday, August 26
- Episode 9 – Tuesday, September 2
- Episode 10 – Tuesday, September 9
