How to watch The Amazing Race Canada season 11 online FREE from anywhere

The Amazing Race Canada is back with 11 fresh teams of intrepid travellers looking to traverse the Great White North in the search for comradeship, self discovery and a grand prize of CA$250,000. Read on to see how you can watch The Amazing Race Canada season 37 online from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Time and date: 9pm ET/PT every Tuesday from July 8 Watch free: CTV (Canada)

With Jon Montgomery once again hosting the jet setting proceedings, The Amazing Race Canada sees the competing pairs – from married couples to mother and son duos – taking on challenges and navigating their way across the country with scarcely anything but their own wits to rely on.

One team per week will be eliminated, while the winner of each stage gets an amazing prize. The episode 1 winners of season 11, for example, received CA$10,000 and a trip to Bali.

As well as Montgomery, there are some familiar faces featuring in The Amazing Race Canada season 11. Previous contestants Sam May and Brendan McDougall are now a couple and are back for another try. While you may recognize actor Grace Dove from the likes of The Revenant and Resident Alien.

We’ve got all the information you need on where to watch The Amazing Race Canada season 11 online and stream episodes no matter where in the world you are.

Watch The Amazing Race Canada season 11 streams for free

The Amazing Race Canada season 11 will air on CTV at 9pm ET/PT each Tuesday, starting July 8.

That means episodes will also be available to stream FOR FREE on the network’s on-demand platform after airing.

Episodes will also land on the Crave streaming service the day after they air on CTV.

Outside of Canada? Use a VPN to gain access to all the CTV And Crave content you'd normally stream at home – including The Amazing Race Canada season 11.

The Amazing Race Canada doesn't travel outside of the Great White North. So while the US has the original iteration of The Amazing Race and the UK has Race Across the World, the Canadian version isn't broadcast in those parts of planet.

The Amazing Race Canada season 11 preview

Ready, set, go! Season 11 of The Amazing Race Canada begins Tuesday - YouTube Watch On

The Amazing Race Canada season 11 cast

Jonathon Braun (26) & Jesse Harink (33), best friends

Blake Burnett (26) & EB Burnett (22), siblings

Aditi Deonarine (40) & Michele Peter (39), cousins

Grace Dove (33) & Joe Syme (35), siblings

Rebecca Ekenale Watt (33) & Rebecca Merasty (35), friends

Demetres Giannitsos (33) & Ika Wong (40), married

Blair Gladue (51) & Skylene Gladue (45), married

Esosa Igbinosun (35) & Osas Igbinosun (31), siblings

Celia Koughan (29) & Lacey Koughan (26), siblings

Sam May (26) & Brendan McDougall (32), couple

Louis Octeau-Piché (32) & Marie Octeau (58), son and mother

The Amazing Race Canada season 11 episode guide

Season 11 of The Amazing Race Canada is expected to run for 10 episodes:

Episode 1 – "Canada Is Something Special": Tuesday, July 8 Stream now

– "Canada Is Something Special": Tuesday, July 8 Episode 2 – Tuesday, July 15

– Tuesday, July 15 Episode 3 – Tuesday, July 22

– Tuesday, July 22 Episode 4 – Tuesday, July 29

– Tuesday, July 29 Episode 5 – Tuesday, August 5

– Tuesday, August 5 Episode 6 – Tuesday, August 12

– Tuesday, August 12 Episode 7 – Tuesday, August 19

– Tuesday, August 19 Episode 8 – Tuesday, August 26

– Tuesday, August 26 Episode 9 – Tuesday, September 2

– Tuesday, September 2 Episode 10 – Tuesday, September 9